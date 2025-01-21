Connecticut elected officials respond to Donald Trump’s inauguration

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (WTNH) — On a frigid holiday Monday in Washington, D.C., Donald Trump will take his second oath of office to become the 47th president of the United States.

Connecticut’s elected officials issued statements ahead of his inauguration.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who will attend the inauguration in Washington, stated that “the peaceful transition of power is foundational to our democracy.”

“This bedrock principle has guided our country through more than two centuries of both conflict and progress, upheaval and growth,” Blumenthal told the crowd. “I am more committed than ever to our core constitutional values and fighting for a world that upholds them for all Americans.”

I will collaborate with the new administration whenever and wherever we can find common ground – and I believe we must work hard to bring our country together – but if a fight for vital values is required, I will not back down.”

Rep. John B. Larson (CT-01) stated, “As the duly elected member of the House of Representatives for Connecticut’s First Congressional District, it is both a matter of respect and institutional formality to be present at President-elect Trump’s inauguration, and I have been to everyone since I was elected to the House.”

“Congress is a co-equal branch of government, and it is incumbent to hear the President-elect’s inaugural address and witness the peaceful transition of government under our Constitution,” Larson told reporters. “In a democracy, the peaceful transfer of power is a tradition that should be preserved and reinforced by your presence.

It is my sincere hope that we will be able to collaborate with President-elect Trump to accomplish things for the American people. We are, however, a system of checks and balances, and if the Trump agenda seeks to reduce Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, or SNAP benefits, I and our entire delegation are prepared to fight for the people of our state and the United States of America.”

Rep. Jim Himes (CT-04) issued the following statement about Trump’s second inauguration.

“There is no moment more fundamental to a successful democracy than the peaceful transfer of power,” Himes told reporters. “It is not the outcome I voted for, but Donald Trump received the votes of 77 million Americans, and it is our responsibility as representatives to carry out the people’s will.

To that end, I plan to attend today’s inauguration ceremony. However, respect for our institution should not be confused with acquiescence to the President-elect’s dangerous, extreme, and frequently illogical whims.

I have serious concerns about his ability to lead with the respect and integrity that we should expect from our Commander in Chief, and I am determined to fight back against his attempts to further radicalize and divide this country.”

Congressman Joe Courtney (CT-02) congratulated Trump and Vance, saying, “After 248 years of democracy, we are once again reminded that the peaceful transfer of power and the inauguration of a new president is at the core of our nation’s identity.”

“I look forward to working with the new administration to lower living costs and expand opportunities for eastern Connecticut residents.” I am determined that the new administration will support my efforts in Congress to continue recent multi-year investments in education and job training, which are critical to expanding shipbuilding and our nation’s defense industrial base.

“Today is also an opportunity to reflect on former President Biden’s decades of service to our country.

Over the last four years, his administration has expanded veterans’ health care the most, significantly reduced the cost of prescription drugs for seniors, and created more good-paying jobs than any previous president in a single term.

I look forward to maintaining and expanding on this momentum during the 119th Congress.”

