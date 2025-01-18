Brother finds sister’s dismembered body in Florida yard and believes she was eaten by her ‘hungry’ dogs

US local news

A Florida woman discovered dismembered and decomposing in her backyard appears to have been ripped apart and partially eaten by her three starving dogs, according to her brother, who came across the gruesome scene.

Alejandro Llanes discovered the remains of his 58-year-old sibling, Areles Llanes, at her Cape Coral home on Monday after not hearing from her in weeks, and initially mistook the body parts for “a pig, like an animal,” he told WBBH.

“No legs. No arms. It was like a giant bag of skin. It was like, ‘God, I can’t believe what I’m looking at and seeing,'” the bereaved brother said.

“It was part of a person. It wasn’t even a complete body because there were no legs or arms.”

Llanes believes his sister died of poor health, before her three dogs began “eating her.”

“What happened is she was she was not living a healthy life, like drinking a lot of wine, not eating properly,” Llanes explained to me.

“She probably collapsed in the backyard, and after about a week, those hungry dogs became animals. They need to survive. “They just started eating her.”

Llanes also stated that dog feces and filth covered the interior of his sister’s squalid home.

It was not immediately clear when Areles died.

Her brother stated that relatives had been trying to reach her for weeks.

“We’ve been calling and getting no answer,” Llanes said, adding that relatives last heard from her in December.

Police are still investigating Areles’ death, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

Meanwhile, her three dogs are being evaluated by local animal control officers.

The Post contacted the local police department, but did not receive an immediate response.

