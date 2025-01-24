An Ohio man was found frozen to death at his home

Police in Ohio are investigating the death of a man who was discovered frozen in his home.

Why It Matters

Ohio is one of many states affected by harsh winter weather. Freezing temperatures across the country have prompted hypothermia warnings in some states.

What To Know

According to The Review, East Liverpool Police received a report of a frozen deceased male.

On January 21, police responded to a residence at 725 Lincoln Avenue and spoke with someone who stated that they had come to check on their friend, Daniel Cunningham, who had pneumonia.

Cunningham’s friend discovered him dead. According to a police report, Cunningham was discovered on the living room floor of a condemned home that was filthy and overflowing with trash.

The house was reportedly in poor condition. It lacked heat and had single-digit temperatures. A water pipe had burst in the kitchen, flooding the basement and causing the floor to bow inward.

Police were unable to determine how long Cunningham had been dead, and the caller stated that they had seen Cunningham four days earlier.

Cunningham was discovered wearing a coat, jeans, boots, and hoodie. A small rock with a crack was discovered in a container.

A pit bull was found in the house without food or water, possibly due to hypothermia. Local media reported that the dog was thin and had a bleeding nose. The dog warden took the dog.

According to an obituary in The Review, Cunningham is survived by a son and a daughter.

What Is Hypothermia?

The technical term for freezing to death is hypothermia. The Mayo Clinic defines hypothermia as “a condition in which the core body temperature falls below 95 degrees Fahrenheit.” It’s a medical emergency.

Hypothermia occurs when the body loses more heat than it can produce, resulting in a dangerously low body temperature. The normal body temperature is around 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, hypothermia kills 700 to 1,500 people in the United States each year.

What People Are Saying

Mayo Clinic: when the body’s temperature drops, the heart, nervous system, and other organs are unable to function normally. If left untreated, hypothermia can cause the heart and respiratory systems to fail, ultimately leading to death.

Common causes of hypothermia include exposure to cold weather or immersion in cold waters. Methods for warming the body back to a normal temperature are part of hypothermia treatment.

What Happens Next

Police are investigating the case.

