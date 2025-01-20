US local news

According to Sources, Trump likely to sign executive orders at Capitol, then Capital One Arena

By Oliver

Published on:

According to sources, President-elect Donald Trump is expected to sign executive orders at the United States Capitol after his swearing-in on Monday, followed by additional ones at Capital One Arena in the afternoon, where the inaugural parade and entertainment were moved due to frigid weather in Washington.

Separately, top Trump officials told ABC News that he plans to take more than 200 executive actions on his first day in office.

Trump advisers are hoping he can sign multiple executive actions at one time under what they are calling an “omnibus” executive action.

Essentially, multiple actions would be compiled into one document for Trump to sign to avoid his needing to sign dozens of documents one-by-one.

Trump told his supporters at his Sunday rally, “You’re going to see executive orders that will make you very happy. There are a lot of them. We need to set our country on the right path.”

On Sunday afternoon, Stephen Miller, Trump’s incoming Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, briefed a small group of Republicans.

Sources cautioned that plans were still in the works, but Miller presented the group with several executive actions and declarations.

They include the following, the sources said:

  • Declaring a national emergency on the U.S.-Mexico border
  • Rescinding any DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) or gender-related directives from the Biden administration
  • Designate cartels as foreign terrorist organizations
  • Repeal rules on electric vehicles (which Trump to ABC News in an interview on Saturday)
  • Offset limits for offshore drilling on federal land

Miller also outlined other actions Trump plans to take, the sources said, although it’s unclear how much of this will happen on Day 1.

  • Order troops to help build more infrastructure at the border
  • Relaunch the Remain in Mexico policy
  • Declare a national emergency related to energy

Advisers have also discussed executive action to terminate Green New Deal policies as well.

