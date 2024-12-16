US local news

A Southern California man was arrested for allegedly driving an off-road vehicle into a crowd of children

By Oliver

Published on:

A Southern California man was arrested for allegedly driving an off-road vehicle into a crowd of children

A San Bernardino County man was arrested for allegedly driving an off-road vehicle through a crowded intersection with children.

The suspect has been identified as Jacob Vidana-Delgado, 19, of Adelanto, according to the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Friday, a deputy saw the suspect driving a Polaris off-road vehicle near the intersection of Mojave and Alexandria Streets in Adelanto.

According to authorities, Vidana-Delgado was driving at high speeds when he collided with a crowded intersection full of children.

Deputies attempted to pull the man over, but he refused, prompting a pursuit.

During the chase, Vidana-Delgado accelerated, drove at dangerous speeds, ignored public safety, and failed to stop at controlled intersections, according to officials.

The 19-year-old eventually drove back home, with deputies following closely behind. They took him into custody at the house without incident.

He drove recklessly on a highway and fled from a peace officer with disregard for public safety, leading to his arrest. They also towed the Polaris off the property.

No injuries were reported following the incident. The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Deputy M. Lewis at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800.

Source

For You!

A four-month-pregnant mother of two died in front of her children when her boyfriend, whom she had been arguing with earlier, pulled a revolver from the shelf and shot her in the head

A four-month-pregnant mother of two died in front of her children when her boyfriend, whom she had been arguing with earlier, pulled a revolver from the shelf and shot her in the head

A Southern California man was arrested for allegedly driving an off-road vehicle into a crowd of children

A Southern California man was arrested for allegedly driving an off-road vehicle into a crowd of children

This Florida couple purchased an empty lot for $17,500, only to discover that they are legally prohibited from building on the new property. Here's why and how to prevent a similar occurrence

This Florida couple purchased an empty lot for $17,500, only to discover that they are legally prohibited from building on the new property. Here’s why and how to prevent a similar occurrence

Ex-Nasa engineer shot dead while having a smoke break during the Warriors game in a horrifying carjacking

Ex-Nasa engineer shot dead while having a smoke break during the Warriors game in a horrifying carjacking

Trump appoints a New Jerseyan to serve as ambassador to Ireland

Trump appoints a New Jerseyan to serve as ambassador to Ireland

Oliver

Recommend For You

Donald Trump

Who Is Eligible for a $5,000 Stimulus Payment? Here’s What You Need to Know

Donald Trump

How California Residents Can Claim the $725 Payment – Step by Step Guide

Donald Trump

Dollar Tree Plans Major Changes Ahead of Donald Trump’s Return – What to Expect

Donald Trump

$1,312 Stimulus Payment Before Christmas – Who Qualifies and When Will It Be Sent?

Donald Trump

Can a Knee Replacement Increase Your VA Disability Rating? A Simple Guide

Donald Trump

Florida SNAP Payments for December – Who Is Set to Receive Benefits This Week?

Donald Trump

Housing Problems in the U.S. Sparked by Retirees’ Decisions – Who Will Be Impacted?

Donald Trump

Avoid These Mistakes With Your Monthly Social Security Benefits – They Could Leave You Broke

Donald Trump

Experts Confirm – Ideal Age to Apply for Social Security Benefits Starting January 1, 2025

Donald Trump

Will the Social Security Fairness Act Remove Payout Limits? Here’s What the Bill Actually Says

Donald Trump

How Long Does It Take to Pay Off a Student Loan? The Surprising National Average

Donald Trump

How the CPI Will Impact Your Pension in 2025 – Increases in Retirement and Non Contributory Disability Benefits

Leave a Comment