A Southern California man was arrested for allegedly driving an off-road vehicle into a crowd of children

A San Bernardino County man was arrested for allegedly driving an off-road vehicle through a crowded intersection with children.

The suspect has been identified as Jacob Vidana-Delgado, 19, of Adelanto, according to the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Friday, a deputy saw the suspect driving a Polaris off-road vehicle near the intersection of Mojave and Alexandria Streets in Adelanto.

According to authorities, Vidana-Delgado was driving at high speeds when he collided with a crowded intersection full of children.

Deputies attempted to pull the man over, but he refused, prompting a pursuit.

During the chase, Vidana-Delgado accelerated, drove at dangerous speeds, ignored public safety, and failed to stop at controlled intersections, according to officials.

The 19-year-old eventually drove back home, with deputies following closely behind. They took him into custody at the house without incident.

He drove recklessly on a highway and fled from a peace officer with disregard for public safety, leading to his arrest. They also towed the Polaris off the property.

No injuries were reported following the incident. The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Deputy M. Lewis at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800.

