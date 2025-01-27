US local news

A movement is growing to place Trump’s visage on Mount Rushmore alongside Lincoln and Washington: ‘What are we waiting for?’

By Oliver

Published on:

Some people are beginning to mistake President Trump for granite.

A Republican congresswoman wants the new commander in chief to be carved on Mount Rushmore alongside Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Teddy Roosevelt.

Florida freshman Rep. Anna Paulina Luna echoed conservatives’ calls and stated that she will introduce legislation to make it permanent.

Corey Lewandowski, former Trump campaign manager and controversial conservative pundit, first proposed the patriotic renovation on the “Benny Johnson Show.”

“Some really smart congressman should go and say, ‘Donald Trump’s face on Mount Rushmore.,'” Lewandowski said to host Benny Johnson in a clip posted to X on Friday.

“What are we waiting for?” Donald Trump’s face should be on Mount Rushmore. We received the votes in the House. We received votes in the Senate. “I know a guy named Donald John Trump who’s going to sign it,” Lewandowski said to a smirking Johnson.

“Let’s get it done to honor what this man has accomplished for our country,” the former chief of staff concluded.

Luna was drawn to the call for a bold political move.

“I’m actually filing the legislation as we speak,” Florida’s first Mexican-American congresswoman wrote on X Friday.

Mount Rushmore, located in South Dakota, is a magnificent work of American craftsmanship that depicts four of the most important presidents in US history: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.

The construction of the “Shrine of Democracy” began in 1927 and was completed in 1941.

Conservatives are embracing the trend of renaming national monuments and geographic locations.

President Trump has announced that he will rename the Gulf of Mexico the ‘Gulf of America’.

Florida is already on board with the name change, referring to the body of water as “The Gulf of America” in a winter storm warning issued this week.

By executive order, Trump has also changed the name of a mountain in Alaska to “Mount McKinley”.

The mountain was named after President William McKinley in 1896, but it was renamed Mount Denali during the Obama administration in 2015.

Congresswoman Luna’s office did not respond to The Post’s request for comment.

