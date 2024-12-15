A man shot his ex-girlfriend twice with a shotgun, according to Davenport police.

Davenport, Iowa (KWQC) A man has been charged with attempted murder after shooting his ex-girlfriend twice with a shotgun, Davenport police said.

According to court filings, Craig Otta, 50, of Davenport was arguing with his ex-girlfriend when he grabbed a shotgun from the bedroom and fired a “warning shot” into the ceiling before shooting her twice.

She was hit on the hip and abdomen. She was able to exit the flat and seek assistance from neighbors.

Davenport police arrived at an apartment building at 736 Federal St. around 4 a.m. on Friday after receiving reports of a shooting.

Police stated the two had recently ended their relationship but continue to live in the same apartment.

She was sent to Genesis East for emergency surgery.

Otta faces charges of attempted murder and domestic abuse with a weapon.

Otta is required to post a $150,000 cash bond, according to court filings.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 20, according to court documents.

