Owosso

A 12-year-old Michigan child went on a 90-mile joyride in his father’s SUV, according to authorities

By Lucas

Published on:

A 12-year-old Michigan child went on a 90-mile joyride in his father's SUV, according to authorities

A 12-year-old boy went joyriding for about 90 miles across Michigan before being apprehended by police on Sunday, officials say.

According to a news release from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, the boy’s father called police around 2:35 a.m. Sunday to report that his son had taken his 2000 Chevrolet Blazer. His location and destination were unknown.

Officials in that county were unable to locate the boy and contacted other counties in the state, according to the release.

Clare County Sheriff’s Lt. Aaron Miller said deputies were told to be on the lookout at 4:15 a.m. A deputy apprehended the boy about 15 minutes later in Grant Township.

Deputies discovered a 12-gauge shotgun in the backseat, along with a small amount of marijuana, Miller said. Miller claimed the gun was not used for any purpose during the joyride.

Miller said the preteen mentioned some unhappiness at home. He was detained at the Clare County Sheriff’s Office until his parents could pick him up.

“It’s disheartening that a person so young would be engaged in this activity,” according to Miller.

Police are looking for charges for using a motor vehicle without authority but without intent to steal, driving without a license, carrying a concealed weapon, and being a minor in possession of marijuana.

SOURCE

For You!

Puerto Rico calls on Trump to respond to Venezuelan President Maduro's threats to invade

Puerto Rico calls on Trump to respond to Venezuelan President Maduro’s threats to invade

On 'The View,' Whoopi Goldberg faces criticism for her comments about the California wildfires

On ‘The View,’ Whoopi Goldberg faces criticism for her comments about the California wildfires

Understanding Your Knife Rights in Delaware A Legal Guide

Understanding Your Knife Rights in Delaware: A Legal Guide

The Legality of Car Sleeping in Georgia What You Need to Know

The Legality of Car Sleeping in Georgia: What You Need to Know

The Legality of Car Sleeping in Georgia What You Need to Know

Is It Illegal to Marry Your Cousin in Nebraska? Here’s What the Law Says

Lucas

Recommend For You

A group of Louisiana citizens may get a Stimulus Check from the IRS Details and amounts

A group of Louisiana citizens may get a Stimulus Check from the IRS: Details and amounts

January stimulus check payment of $725 – so you can claim it if you meet this requirement

January stimulus check payment of $725 – so you can claim it if you meet this requirement

The IRS Warns A Major Tax Deadline Is Coming Very Soon

The IRS Warns: A Major Tax Deadline Is Coming Very Soon

SNAP Benefits on the Chopping Block Food Stamps Could Be Cut for Millions

SNAP Benefits on the Chopping Block: Food Stamps Could Be Cut for Millions

$2,000 Child Tax Credit how it affects your 2025 tax return

$2,000 Child Tax Credit: how it affects your 2025 tax return

$2,000 Child Tax Credit How it affects your IRS Tax Return in 2025

$2,000 Child Tax Credit: How it affects your IRS Tax Return in 2025

Get paid +$150,000 in 2025 5 remote jobs to travel the world

Get paid +$150,000 in 2025: 5 remote jobs to travel the world

SNAP Benefits Recertification in January Steps to Follow if You’re in the List

SNAP Benefits Recertification in January: Steps to Follow if You’re in the List

The IRS Is Sending up to $1,400 in Stimulus Checks at the End of January

The IRS Is Sending up to $1,400 in Stimulus Checks at the End of January

Stimulus check what it is and who can receive it

Stimulus check what it is and who can receive it

Child Tax Credit 2025 will bring important new features for Americans

Child Tax Credit 2025 will bring important new features for Americans

These 2 stocks are soaring — Start in 2025 and hold them for 20 years

These 2 stocks are soaring — Start in 2025 and hold them for 20 years

Leave a Comment