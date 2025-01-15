A 12-year-old Michigan child went on a 90-mile joyride in his father’s SUV, according to authorities

A 12-year-old boy went joyriding for about 90 miles across Michigan before being apprehended by police on Sunday, officials say.

According to a news release from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, the boy’s father called police around 2:35 a.m. Sunday to report that his son had taken his 2000 Chevrolet Blazer. His location and destination were unknown.

Officials in that county were unable to locate the boy and contacted other counties in the state, according to the release.

Clare County Sheriff’s Lt. Aaron Miller said deputies were told to be on the lookout at 4:15 a.m. A deputy apprehended the boy about 15 minutes later in Grant Township.

Deputies discovered a 12-gauge shotgun in the backseat, along with a small amount of marijuana, Miller said. Miller claimed the gun was not used for any purpose during the joyride.

Miller said the preteen mentioned some unhappiness at home. He was detained at the Clare County Sheriff’s Office until his parents could pick him up.

“It’s disheartening that a person so young would be engaged in this activity,” according to Miller.

Police are looking for charges for using a motor vehicle without authority but without intent to steal, driving without a license, carrying a concealed weapon, and being a minor in possession of marijuana.

