14 people caught in an armed house invasion in Aurora, Colorado are likely members of an illegal gang. police

By Lucas

Published on:

Police in Aurora, Colorado, claim the midnight armed home invasion at a local apartment complex, which resulted in the arrest of 14 individuals, was “unquestionably a gang incident.”

According to Aurora Police, just before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to The Edge at Lowry Apartments in the 1200 block of Dallas Street for a suspected armed home invasion in which victims were kidnapped and attacked.

During a Tuesday news conference, Aurora Police Department Chief Todd Chamberlain stated that 13 to 15 people, predominantly men but also some women, entered an apartment with two people inside. Police said the accused transported the migrant victims to another apartment in the same complex, where they were “threatened and bound.”

One of the victims, a man, was stabbed but is expected to live, according to authorities. Both victims are currently in the hospital receiving treatment for their injuries.

Authorities said the culprits eventually freed the victims, who contacted 911.

“They were pistol-whipped, beat, and mistreated,” Chamberlan claimed. “So, does that constitute torture for me? “Yes, it does.”

“This is unquestionably a gang incident. “I don’t know which gang they belong to yet,” he added. Chamberlain stated that “there is a high assumption that they may be affiliated with the TdA [Tren de Aragua] gang,” but he could not specify which gang was involved because he couldn’t be certain at the time.

The Edge at Lowry Apartments was the site of a viral video incident this summer in which armed TdA members were seen in the staircase and hallways. TdA is a notorious Venezuelan gang.

