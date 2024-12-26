10 Things Alabamans Do That Outsiders Will Never Understand

Alabama’s charm is difficult to describe; it’s a lifestyle, a vibe, and a way of life that only true Alabamians understand. Outsiders may raise an eyebrow at these traditions, but the locals consider them to be part of the everyday magic.

If you’ve ever tried to understand what it means to be from Alabama, here are some of the things you won’t fully grasp unless you’ve spent a lot of time in the Heart of Dixie.

Talking about the weather like it’s a full-time job

If you ever visit Alabama, be prepared for a 20-minute discussion about the forecast. Is it about to rain? Will humidity ruin your day? The weather is a common topic of conversation, just like “Hey y’all.”

Football isn’t a sport, it’s a religion

When you’re in Alabama, the air practically vibrates with the energy of a Friday night game. The state is obsessed with football, whether it’s in college, high school, or on Sundays. If you ever say, “It’s just a game,” get ready for some serious side-eye.

The term “Y’all” is universal

Whether you’re talking to a friend, a stranger, or even a dog, “y’all” is the proper way to address everyone. Outsiders may find it casual, but in Alabama, it’s just how we do things.

Sweet tea is more than a drink; it’s a way of life

You may think you’ve had sweet tea, but until you’ve had Alabama sweet tea, you have no idea what you’re missing. It’s sweeter than a Southern drawl and could almost be considered a food group in itself. If you order it “unsweetened,” you will get a look that could melt steel.

You’re not truly an Alabamian until you’ve experienced a “Potluck”

A good old-fashioned potluck is about more than just the food; it’s about community, tradition, and an abundance of casseroles. Nothing brings people together like a table full of homemade meals, whether it’s fried chicken or banana pudding.

You’ll hear “Roll Tide!” at least once an hour

Whether you’re at the grocery store, in the middle of a meeting, or simply walking down the street, someone will shout “Roll Tide!” It is not a phrase; it is an allegiance. Outsiders may wonder if it’s a cult, but Alabamans understand it’s just a way of life.

The phrase “You can’t get there from here” is legit

If you’re lost in Alabama, don’t expect straightforward directions. You might hear: “Well, you go past the church, turn left at the big oak tree, and you’ll get there eventually.” It’s the Southern way of ensuring you’re never bored while driving.

Fried food is its own food group

Fried chicken, fried okra, fried green tomatoes—you name it, we fry it. This deep-fried delicacy is so ingrained in Alabama culture that it almost deserves its own holiday. Forget low-fat diets; it’s all about the crispy goodness.

Baptizing a newborn is a major social event

In Alabama, when a baby is born, the entire town should throw a party. Baptisms are celebrated with such fanfare that they resemble the Super Bowl of religious rites. You should wear your best dress (and a hat, of course).

If you’ve never been to a “Supper Club” dinner, you’re missing out

Imagine a close-knit group of people, a large pot of stew, and the kind of hospitality that makes you feel like family no matter where you come from. Supper clubs are the beating heart of Southern social life, where neighbors become friends and everyone is welcome to pull up a chair.

Being from Alabama is more than just where you live; it’s about embracing the traditions that make this state so unique. Outsiders may never fully understand it, but if you ever visit the Yellowhammer State, these quirks will quickly make you feel at home. So grab a glass of sweet tea, put on your Roll Tide gear, and welcome to life in Alabama!

SOURCE