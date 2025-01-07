US local news

Melissa McCarthy’s outrageous Golden Globes outfit delayed the awards ceremony by fifteen minutes

By Oliver

Published on:

Melissa McCarthy's outrageous Golden Globes outfit delayed the awards ceremony by fifteen minutes

MELISSA McCarthy wore an outrageously large cape to the Golden Globes, which caused a 15-minute delay on the red carpet.

The 54-year-old Bridesmaids and Gilmore Girls star looked stunning in the pink ruffled outfit as she arrived at the awards ceremony with her husband Ben Falcone.

The actor, 51, told reporters, “Getting her in the car took about 15 minutes.”

Melissa, on the other hand, loved her Christian Siriano flared jumpsuit and cape, which she paired with towering heels.

“I’ve never had anyone be like, ‘I can’t see over you.’ I’m like, oh, I feel tall,” she said.

She was giving out gongs alongside her co-star from The Little Mermaid, Awkwafina.

Viewers praised the duo for presenting the Best TV Comedy Series.

Melissa recently surprised fans by revealing her new figure.

Despite allegations that she used the weight loss drug Ozempic, Melissa claims she lost more than five stone through diet and exercise.

Fans were divided over Melissa’s daring outfit choice.

A few replied: “I love Melissa McCarthy but whoever dresses her should be fired immediately.”

Another person commented, “I would have liked to see Melissa McCarthy in something less voluminous…her figure now is so svelte.” She is still beautiful; I just wish she had worn a gown with a sleek silhouette.”

A different person replied: “How many flamingos died to make Melissa McCarthy’s Golden Globes outfit?”

Another said, “Melissa McCarthy is so beautiful and hilarious.”

Top gongs at The Golden Globe Awards 2025

Here are the winners of some of the most significant awards of the night:

Best film – drama

  • WINNER: The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Nickel Boys
  • September 5

Best film – musical or comedy

  • WINNER: Emilia Pérez
  • Anora
  • Challengers
  • A Real Pain
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Best animated film

  • WINNER: Flow
  • Inside Out 2
  • Memoir of a Snail
  • Moana 2
  • Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
  • The Wild Robot

Cinematic and box office achievement

  • WINNER: Wicked
  • Alien: Romulus
  • Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
  • Deadpool & Wolverine
  • Gladiator II
  • Inside Out 2
  • Twisters
  • The Wild Robot

Best actress – drama

  • WINNER: Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
  • Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
  • Angelina Jolie, Maria
  • Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
  • Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
  • Kate Winslet, Lee

