Melissa McCarthy’s outrageous Golden Globes outfit delayed the awards ceremony by fifteen minutes

MELISSA McCarthy wore an outrageously large cape to the Golden Globes, which caused a 15-minute delay on the red carpet.

The 54-year-old Bridesmaids and Gilmore Girls star looked stunning in the pink ruffled outfit as she arrived at the awards ceremony with her husband Ben Falcone.

The actor, 51, told reporters, “Getting her in the car took about 15 minutes.”

Melissa, on the other hand, loved her Christian Siriano flared jumpsuit and cape, which she paired with towering heels.

“I’ve never had anyone be like, ‘I can’t see over you.’ I’m like, oh, I feel tall,” she said.

She was giving out gongs alongside her co-star from The Little Mermaid, Awkwafina.

Viewers praised the duo for presenting the Best TV Comedy Series.

Melissa recently surprised fans by revealing her new figure.

Despite allegations that she used the weight loss drug Ozempic, Melissa claims she lost more than five stone through diet and exercise.

Fans were divided over Melissa’s daring outfit choice.

A few replied: “I love Melissa McCarthy but whoever dresses her should be fired immediately.”

Another person commented, “I would have liked to see Melissa McCarthy in something less voluminous…her figure now is so svelte.” She is still beautiful; I just wish she had worn a gown with a sleek silhouette.”

A different person replied: “How many flamingos died to make Melissa McCarthy’s Golden Globes outfit?”

Another said, “Melissa McCarthy is so beautiful and hilarious.”

Top gongs at The Golden Globe Awards 2025

Here are the winners of some of the most significant awards of the night:

Best film – drama

WINNER: The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best film – musical or comedy

WINNER: Emilia Pérez

Anora

Challengers

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Best animated film

WINNER: Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Cinematic and box office achievement

WINNER: Wicked

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

Twisters

The Wild Robot

Best actress – drama

WINNER: Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Kate Winslet, Lee

