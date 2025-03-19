10 of the Weirdest Florida Roadside Attractions Worth Stopping For

Here are ten of the weirdest Florida roadside attractions worth stopping for:
The Skunk Ape Research Headquarters – Ochopee
Dedicated to the mysterious Skunk Ape, a Bigfoot-like creature said to inhabit the Everglades, this quirky stop offers exhibits and a campground for those hoping to catch a glimpse of the elusive creature.
Weeki Wachee Springs State Park – Weeki Wachee
Famous for its live mermaid shows, this park combines entertainment with natural beauty, offering boat rides and kayaking opportunities.
Solomon’s Castle – Ona
Built from recycled materials, this whimsical castle features eclectic art and a quirky restaurant serving lunch.
The Giant Orange: Citrus Tower – Clermont
An iconic symbol of Florida’s citrus industry, this tower offers panoramic views and a giant orange sculpture nearby.
Coral Castle – Homestead
A mysterious limestone structure built by Edward Leedskalnin, Coral Castle is a marvel of engineering and a popular roadside attraction.
Gatorland – Orlando
Known as the “Alligator Capital of the World,” Gatorland offers live gator shows and a chance to see thousands of alligators up close.
The Possum Monument – Wausau
A unique tribute to the opossum, this monument celebrates the animal’s role in early settlers’ lives.
Swampy, World’s Largest Alligator – Christmas
A giant alligator-shaped building that serves as an office and gift shop for Jungle Adventures.
Dinosaur World – Plant City
A theme park featuring life-sized dinosaur sculptures and a fossil dig area, perfect for families.
The Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park – St. Augustine
Legend has it that Ponce de León searched for the Fountain of Youth here. Visitors can explore historical re-enactments and drink from the spring.
Each of these attractions offers a unique blend of Florida’s quirky culture and natural beauty, making them must-visit stops for anyone exploring the state’s offbeat side.
