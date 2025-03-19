US News

10 of the Weirdest Florida Roadside Attractions Worth Stopping For

By Joseph

Here are ten of the weirdest Florida roadside attractions worth stopping for:

  1. The Skunk Ape Research Headquarters – Ochopee

    • Dedicated to the mysterious Skunk Ape, a Bigfoot-like creature said to inhabit the Everglades, this quirky stop offers exhibits and a campground for those hoping to catch a glimpse of the elusive creature.

  2. Weeki Wachee Springs State Park – Weeki Wachee

    • Famous for its live mermaid shows, this park combines entertainment with natural beauty, offering boat rides and kayaking opportunities.

  3. Solomon’s Castle – Ona

    • Built from recycled materials, this whimsical castle features eclectic art and a quirky restaurant serving lunch.

  4. The Giant Orange: Citrus Tower – Clermont

    • An iconic symbol of Florida’s citrus industry, this tower offers panoramic views and a giant orange sculpture nearby.

  5. Coral Castle – Homestead

    • A mysterious limestone structure built by Edward Leedskalnin, Coral Castle is a marvel of engineering and a popular roadside attraction.

  6. Gatorland – Orlando

    • Known as the “Alligator Capital of the World,” Gatorland offers live gator shows and a chance to see thousands of alligators up close.

  7. The Possum Monument – Wausau

    • A unique tribute to the opossum, this monument celebrates the animal’s role in early settlers’ lives.

  8. Swampy, World’s Largest Alligator – Christmas

    • A giant alligator-shaped building that serves as an office and gift shop for Jungle Adventures.

  9. Dinosaur World – Plant City

    • A theme park featuring life-sized dinosaur sculptures and a fossil dig area, perfect for families.

  10. The Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park – St. Augustine

    • Legend has it that Ponce de León searched for the Fountain of Youth here. Visitors can explore historical re-enactments and drink from the spring.

Each of these attractions offers a unique blend of Florida’s quirky culture and natural beauty, making them must-visit stops for anyone exploring the state’s offbeat side.

