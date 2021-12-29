A FIRE AT LULA’S LOUISIANA COOKHOUSE started in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 21. The Owosso Fire Department responded quickly and was assisted by the Owosso Charter Township Fire Department and Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department.

Lula’s has been a popular, destination restaurant for the downtown area – meaning people from out-of-area often visit Owosso to enjoy the restaurant and its great food. The local community is very fond of the restaurant, as well.

A fundraising effort to help staff through the holidays has been established at gofundme.com under “Help save the Holiday’s for Lula’s staff.” Proceeds from the effort will assist both Lula’s and Lily Pearls’ employees.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)

The Owosso Fire Department responded to a structural fire at Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse, owned by John and Morgan Beilfuss, at 113 S. Washington St. in downtown Owosso at 12:21 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21. The rear of the business was already engulfed in flames at the time the fire department arrived. Flames were visible from the street.

The Owosso Fire Department was assisted by Owosso Charter Township Fire Department and Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department. The three departments worked for several hours to extinguish the fire. A considerable amount of smoke clouded parts of the downtown area while the departments worked.

Emergency personnel blocked S. Washington Street and a portion of Comstock Street off to traffic to allow the departments clear access to the structure.

The city of Owosso reported that an apartment above a neighboring business was evacuated and the residents were not injured.

Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse is positioned between Speedy Printing to the north and a sister business, Lily Pearls Lounge, to the south. Just beyond Lily Pearl’s Lounge is Foster Coffee Company. Via a social media post, Foster Coffee Company announced on Tuesday it would be temporarily closed until further notice to assess the damage.

A social media message was posted by John Beilfuss Tuesday afternoon. “As many of you have heard, Lula’s suffered a devastating fire last night and by the grace of God, no one was hurt,” Beilfuss shared. “The Lula’s building appears to be a total loss, while the Lily Pearl side suffered water and smoke damage. Morgan and I want to thank everyone we’ve heard from this morning for their kind words. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to our staff for their hard work and dedication that made Lula’s successful. Thank you to our very loyal customers for your constant support and devotion. We have no idea at this time what our plans will be, but will let you all know as soon as we know.”

Owosso Police Chief Kevin Lenkart also shared that the damage to the building is extensive. The cause of the fire is not known and remains under investigation.