WELCOME HOME VETERANS (WHV) recently received a check from the Mitten Home Team at Keller Williams Realty. Shown are (from left) WHV President Kimberly Singer, Brooks Warner (co-owner of Mitten Home Team of Keller Williams) with realtor and Mitten member Rachel Miller. Other Mitten team members include John Douglas, Juliana Elieff, Lauren Slavish and Hope Bungard.

Singer expressed she feels, “Beyond blessed by the Mitten Home Team at Keller Williams Realty.” This is the second consecutive year the group has chosen Welcome Home Veterans to assist with proceeds from November fundraising efforts.

Mitten Home Team raised $2,715 through Facebook and gave an additional $1,100 in support of WHV.

“We definitely appreciate Mitten Home Team’s commitment to the WHV mission and vision,” Singer said with gratitude. “Thank you Brooks Warner for serving our country.”

For further information on how to help with WHV, call Kimberly Singer at (989) 277-9292.

(Courtesy Photo)