CHRISTMAS ARRIVED EARLY to the Owosso Homeless Angels campus when employees from Covenant Eyes (CE) delivered a new playground set to the shelter. Homeless Angels often has children living on site and a play area has been a longtime dream of organizers.

Shown in front of the newly assembled play set are (from left) Homeless Angels Volunteer/Organizer Sam Schneider, Homeless Angels Director Shelly Ochodnicky and CE Facilities team member Tyler Harrison. Harrison and team member, Jason Joseph, assembled the play equipment at the CE warehouse and then delivered it to the Homeless Angels campus in downtown Owosso.

Due to the pandemic, Covenant Eyes has continued with most employees working remotely. CE Cultural Coordinator Nikki Myers shared that in previous years, the business was able to have an angel tree at the main office, allowing employees to help others during the holidays, but with many employees working remotely, the angel tree would not have been effective. Instead, CE decided to go with the theme of “Twelve Days of Christmas Giving,” allowing employees to make donations toward Homeless Angels – the chosen nonprofit for 2021.

Covenant Eyes team members donated enough to Homeless Angels to include the play set, Christmas Eve dinner, two meals on Christmas day and extra cash for possible Christmas gifts.

“Our staff was super excited,” Myers shared. “The amount of giving was considerable and we were happy to support Homeless Angels.”

The Owosso Homeless Angels campus is located on N. Park Street in Owosso. The new play set is situated on the north side of the building.

(Courtesy Photo)