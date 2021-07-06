(Courtesy Photo)

Root Doctor will kick off its farewell tour at the Laingsburg Amphitheater in McClintock Park on Friday evening, July 9. Local Roots Cannabis is sponsoring the concert.

Root Doctor is popular with both Lansing area and Shiawassee County residents, but the band has announced that they are retiring at the end of the year.

For more than three decades, Root Doctor has entertained and delighted fans around the state and the band is regarded as one of Michigan’s best bands. They have recorded six albums and their music is available on streaming apps and the radio internationally. Their playlist consists mostly of original songs with a few covers, as well.

Freddie Cunningham is the soulful voice behind Root Doctor. Cunningham began the band in 1989, along with Mike Skory, James Williams, Dick Rosemont and Scott Allman. The band started as the Downtown Blues Band, later changing the band name to Root Doctor. Cunningham and James Williams remain part of the band, which now also includes Bill Malone, Chris Corey and Austin Howard.

More on Root Doctor can be found at RootDoctorBand.com.