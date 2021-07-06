(Courtesy Photo)

The Owosso High School Drama Club is performing “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at the new OHS Performing Arts Center at 765 E. North St. from Friday, July 9 through Sunday, July 11. The Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7 p.m. The Sunday performance will be at 2 p.m. A donation will be accepted at the entrance, with all proceeds going to support the drama club.

Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor.

The story centers on an eclectic group of six mid-pubescent children who compete for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves. At least the losers get a juice box.