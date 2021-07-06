MAIN STREET ROCKS LLC celebrated a grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony held on Thursday, June 24, hosted through the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce. The new Durand business is unique to the area, offering rocks, minerals, fossils and other treasures from around the world.

Owner Ryan Cawood is familiar with the Durand area, having attended schools mostly in Swartz Creek and growing up in Flint Township. As a teen, he actually helped his family renovate the building where his store is now located. Cawood has been living upstairs since November, using the store as an art studio before deciding to develop it into Main Street Rocks.

Cawood started collecting fossils and rocks as a small child. At 4-years-old, while visiting the family farm in Kentucky, he stepped on a piece of Native American pottery that had washed down a river. He credits that experience as inspiring his now lifelong interest, which developed into a large personal collection that even includes a Camarasaurus rib bone – a dinosaur that once weighed up to 44 tons.

The Camarasaurus rib bone is on display in his store, along with a number of fossils and even dinosaur teeth. Flourite, Labradorite, Jasper, Moldavite, Pyrite, Copper and numerous other minerals and rocks are featured. Items available for purchase range from 50¢ to $12,000 – so there is something for everyone.

Main Street Rocks is located at 300 W. Main St., Durand. Parking is available in the rear of the building, along Oak Street. The business is closed on Mondays.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)