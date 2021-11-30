Beth Kuiper, former Artist’s Umbrella Spatial Specialist at the Michigan Institute of Contemporary Arts (MICA) in Old Town, Lansing, has accepted the executive director position for the Owosso Main Street/Downtown Development Authority (DDA). Josh Adams, her predecessor, resigned in August.

Although Kuiper is new to this role, she is familiar with Owosso and the Main Street model. As a born-and-raised Owosso community member, she connects with residents, business owners and visitors alike to bring common missions and goals to fruition. Her passion for the Main Street program began in 2009 while working at Melco Interiors in downtown Owosso while achieving her Associate of Applied Science from Lansing Community College. Kuiper assisted the DDA transition with Michigan Main Street (MMS) as an active participant on the design committee and spearheaded projects, such as Woodard Place, the custom bike racks and as chair of the Downtown Owosso Artwalk for the first three years of the event.

Kuiper continued with the MMS as a volunteer for Downtown Lansing Inc. (DLI) on the design committee and was promoted to the committee chair, then employed by DLI as the Community Outreach and Programs Manager. Her background in design, project management and account relations allowed her to focus on placemaking, event coordination and small business support from both a volunteer and staff perspective.

Her job responsibilities will focus on creating vibrancy in downtown Owosso through genuine initiatives that promote the community’s innovative grassroots strengths.

Kuiper states, “I would like to thank everyone for this opportunity to serve and support the region that raised me. It is a great time to invest out resources into our local community as we are witnessing 51 percent of the working class leaving the corporate world to provide a lifestyle for themselves and their families by personal talent utilization. By implementing strategies that focus on discovery and allocation, our efforts will provide positive results – and it is my responsibility to see our neighbors thrive. I look forward to collaborating with all stakeholders during this time of economic growth.”

Kuiper currently resides in East Lansing with her three children and rescued cocker spaniel. In her downtime, she enjoys traveling, mountain biking, creative arts programming and furthering her education.

Beth Kuiper can be contacted at: beth.kuiper@ci.owosso.mi.us or (989) 725-0571.