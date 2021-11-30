Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Tuesday, Nov. 23 that former Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Brown is now facing misdemeanors for arriving to work under the influence of alcohol and possession of two firearms while under the influence.

Nessel’s office shared the case came to them from a special prosecutor request out of Shiawassee County. The statement from the Michigan Attorney General’s office states, “At the beginning of August, then Assistant Prosecuting Attorney (APA) Christopher Brown arrived at his office nearly two hours after being due in court for a closing argument and admitted to being under the influence. Brown subsequently blew a .113 during a preliminary breath test (PBT) and later a blood draw indicated a blood alcohol concentration of .143 grams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood. A subsequent search of his vehicle revealed he also had two loaded firearms with him.”

Brown is now charged in Shiawassee County’s 66th District Court with the following: one count of operating under the influence of alcohol, a 93-day misdemeanor – and two counts of possession of a firearm by a person under the influence, also 93-day misdemeanors.

Brown waived his arraignment set for early Tuesday morning. The next appearance is an in-person pretrial hearing scheduled in front of Judge Ward L. Clarkston at 8:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 13.

“Those who swear to uphold the law must adhere to its principles,” Nessel said. “My office stands ready to hold accountable anyone who fails to abide by their oath.”

Following Brown’s arrest on Wednesday, Aug. 4 by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner indicated his office would be disqualified from any prosecution and a request for a special prosecutor was filed with the Attorney General to determine appropriate legal action and/or charges.

Brown was terminated from the prosecutor’s office upon his arrest. Bond was posted soon after.