At the Wednesday, Nov. 17 Shiawassee County Committee of the Whole meeting, Shiawassee County Administrator Dr. Brian Boggs shared with the board a letter from 44th North detailing healthcare savings as a result of changes in funding strategies adopted by the board over the last year.

Dr. Boggs shared the following via a press release, “Prior to 2021, the county contracted directly with Blue Cross for a self-funded employee healthcare plan. However, through the board’s leadership, the County brought in 44 North – one of the state’s only dually licensed third party administrators and brokers – to setup a high deductible plan, with the deductible paid for by the County, and change how prescription drugs are filled. There was no change to coverage for the employees and the results have been realized as $800,000 in savings over the course of the year.”

The letter from 44 North Vice President John O’Connor stated, “Since deploying a different funding strategy for the medical portion of your benefit offering and implementing a high-cost prescription management program, I am pleased to report positive results. Both strategies are performing at budget with a reduction of spending on your benefits of $800,000 for the 2021 plan year. Please keep in mind this is without changing from Blue Cross Blue Shield medical, not changing benefits levels and, in some cases, lowering the out-of-pocket cost for prescriptions for your employees. In the end, the result is a lower cost for the county, as well as lower cost shares for employees for health insurance.”

Shiawassee County Chair Greg Brodeur (R-Dist. 2) stated, “I couldn’t be more pleased with the results of these changes. Excellent coverage maintained for our valued employees and a savings of nearly a million dollars a year for the taxpayers. Congratulations and thank you to all the people who are working to find solutions like this to our county’s precarious financial solution.”

Finance Chair and Commissioner John Plowman (R-Dist. 7) stated, “This is part of our long term strategy to make sound fiscal changes to the county without impacting the benefits of our valued employees. Dr. Boggs and I worked on this plan with 44 North for several months before rolling it out to make sure there would be a substantial savings to the county without any adverse effects for the employees.”

The Shiawassee County Committee of the Whole meeting referencing this information is available on YouTube.