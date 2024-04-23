MARTHA GRINNELL, Volunteer of the Year award winner and Lyn Freeman, Volunteer Coordinator.

(Courtesy Photo)

In celebration of Volunteer Appreciation Week and to say, “Thank You” to our extraordinary volunteers, Memorial Healthcare hosted their annual Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon. Every day at Memorial Healthcare, our volunteers play a prominent role in the lives of patients, resident, families and staff. The event took place on Tuesday, April 16 at the Wrought Iron Grill restaurant in Owosso and guests were treated to a delicious lunch, service awards and giveaways.

“The dedication of our volunteers to improving the quality of life of our patients and their families is inspiring,” said Lyn Freeman, Volunteer Coordinator. “The annual volunteer luncheon is just one way that we can recognize them for their contributions to Memorial Healthcare.”

Volunteer of the Year award winner was Martha Grinnell, who has volunteered at Memorial Healthcare for nine years and has logged in over 2,500 hours working at the Cancer Center and the main hospital as a mail carrier. Volunteers Elaine Kuchar and Pat Elliott both received their 35-year volunteer service pin. The following Blood Drive and Cancer Center volunteers were also recognized for their commitment to service.

Blood Drive: Becky Chargo, Bonnie Irby, Laura Brands, Eliane Kuchar, Bennie Rae Burton, Marcia Lewis, Karen Corrin, Bernice Lulham, Sharol Haskins, Bonny Rogers, Jackie Holmes and Peggy Schnepp. Cancer Center: Karen Bontrager, Shelly Davis, Donna Freeman, Martha Grinnell, Christina Jeffords and Phil Liagre.

To learn more about Memorial Healthcare’s volunteer opportunities, please contact Lyn Freeman, Volunteer Coordinator at (989) 729-4818.