CITY OF DURAND officials welcomed the Top Shelf Hockey league to the city on Thursday, April 18 with a ribbon-cutting organized by the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce. The event took place in front of the recently renovated skating rink at Optimist Park, where the roller hockey league holds its games every Wednesday and Sunday. The league’s first game, a “30 & Over” matchup between Jack’s Outdoor Services and Dave’s Muffler, followed the ceremony.

The journey to bring Top Shelf Hockey to Durand began when representatives from the league approached the city in late 2023 with a proposal. Faced with the closure of their previous location, the league sought a new home for its teams. Negotiations ensued, resulting in an agreement that would see the league relocate its specialized floor to Durand at no cost to the city. Instead, a usage fee structured to benefit the community’s parks will contribute to the city’s revenue stream.

“We are thrilled to welcome Top Shelf Hockey to Durand,” expressed Mayor Jeff Brands. “This partnership is a win-win for both the league and our city, promising exciting opportunities for our community. As a former hockey dad, I’m really excited about this. It’s going to bring a lot of new people in to town.”

Top Shelf Hockey holds its “30 & Over” league games from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday, its “Elite,” “B League” and “C League” games from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Sunday. In addition to its regular weekly games, Top Shelf Hockey will host 3-on-3 Iron Man tournaments at Optimist Park on Saturday, May 18, June 29, July 20 and Aug. 17. Admission to all games is free.

Comprehensive statistics are compiled during every game and can be found on the league’s website, www.topshelfhockey.info. This includes box scores of each game, team and player stats, standings, upcoming matchups, and even a live scoring feature for those following along from home.

Shown during the ribbon-cutting is (from left) Chamber Foundation Treasurer Robert Conrad and Vice President John Matejewski, Top Shelf players Levi Jean and Garrett Kett, league owner Josh Hill, Top Shelf player Aaron Rouleau, Durand City Council member Deb Doyle, Top Shelf player Tyler Jenkins, Durand Mayor Jeff Brands, Chamber Board member Karen Warner, Chamber Executive Director Candyce Wolsfeld and team sponsors Missy and Brent Walworth of Bugzilla Pest Control.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)