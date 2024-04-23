SHIAWASSEE SCHOLARS were recognized during the Corunna Public Schools reception on Monday, April 15. Front row, left to right: Jackson Donley, Benjamin Justice, Tye DeLorge, Brayden Williamson, Brody Dowen, Mason Carignan and Cooper Golab. Back row, left to right: Benjamin Meyer, Lorelai Millar, Katherine Ramos, Evelyn Lindberg, Mya Zofchak, Harmony Kwiatkowski and Caleb LeCureux, Missing from photo: Evan Cunningham and Aimee Montoto.

(Courtesy Photo)