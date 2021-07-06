The Heart of Michigan Antique Tractor Club (HMATC) will host its fifth annual tractor show on the second weekend in July. Tractors will be on display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10 at the Bennington Township Hall, 5849 S. M-52 in Owosso.

There is no admission charge and everyone is invited to attend.

The event will feature tractors of all sizes, shapes and colors. Anyone may bring a tractor to exhibit. You do not have to be a member of a club to exhibit a tractor but do have to be a member to participate in parades, tractor games and other activities.

Membership forms will be available for anyone desiring one. Free vendor and flea market space is available. Enjoy reminiscing about old tractors and farm equipment and make friends.

For more information call Lee Ash at (517) 202-5921 or Floyd Koerner, Jr. at (517) 896-7134 or (517) 651-5540.

Visit Heart of Michigan Antique Tractor Club Facebook page for additional information and updates.