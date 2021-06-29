(Courtesy Photo)

Owosso Musicale (OM) is honored to announce that President Susan Veale Rigoulot received the Michigan Federation of Music Clubs (MFMC) Citation Award on May 21 at the 103rd Annual Convention.

The Michigan Federation of Music Clubs (MFMC) organization provides an opportunity for local clubs to nominate and select an individual or organization deserving of an MFMC Citation Award. This prestigious award is the highest award of honor within the organization and is presented for outstanding service to the local club, community and state. It is an award that is the exception, not the rule in award giving.

Rigoulot joined OM in September 2017. The club was sound financially and had very responsible board members. In the early months of 2018, no one could take over the position of president for the following year. Rigoulot volunteered to be co-president with our retiring President, Sue Degerstrom. Degerstrom had served many years as president and wanted to retire but agreed to stay with Rigoulot. Degerstrom soon became ill and the position fell totally on Rigoulot for the 2018-2019 season. The club was at the point of dissolving when she stepped in to become president. Taking on the leadership role is one reason she was recognized for the citation award nomination. Even though she had only been a member for a short time, she revitalized and rescued a weary organization. She brought people skills, organizational skills, technological skills and personal contacts to save Owosso Musicale club literally.

She believed so firmly in the mission of OM that her enthusiasm enlivened our staid membership to think fresh ideas. It renewed existing members to reach out and invite new people to join our organization. So, for the 2019-20 season, OM increased membership substantially.

A common phrase from Rigoulot is “reach out.” She put her “reach out” style to practice right away by finding and using the resources available. She immediately contacted Laurie Marshall, then state president of MFMC, regarding personnel and internal control issues. She was directed to and made use of workshops. She attended seminars and included other board members. The workshops brought the club’s attention to areas that needed to be investigated. Conformance to MFMC standards and practices became a priority.

Within the community, she found that the Cook Family Foundation offered help and resources for nonprofit organizations such as leadership coaching, grant writing and fundraising. She always encouraged and wanted to include other board members to attend workshops with her. This inclusion enabled more people to learn and be informed, and then they too could put their expertise to use in the club.

Rigoulot is a team player and because of that attitude, members new and old feel welcome. It is that lively, welcoming nature of hers that has brought growth and hopefully, will sustain Owosso Musicale for years to come.

Rigoulot said, “I was born and raised in Owosso, which has provided incredible benefits. In my professional career, I have lived throughout the country but always maintained my home in Michigan. The investments I make in my life give me tremendous rewards, both personally and professionally. I knew that someday, I would bring all that I gained throughout my professional career back to my home community and give back. Owosso Musicale has provided me the opportunity to get connected to the community again. The leadership within OM has fully supported me and assisted with the necessary work to accomplish the club’s goals. The Cook Family Foundation and the support they provide to nonprofit organizations in Shiawassee County quickly solved numerous challenges. Working under that umbrella enabled me to have the resources needed and local connections with area nonprofit leaders that do amazing work for our communities. I greatly appreciate the MFMC support and encouragement I have received. It proves that long-standing organizations are in existence due to the passion and motive to help each other and celebrate success. I encourage everyone to reach out to the local nonprofits and offer to volunteer. We live in a community that benefits from those that pull together to help each other! Reach out and make a positive difference.”