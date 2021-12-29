The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners approved the county’s 2022 general budget during the Thursday, Dec. 16 meeting in Corunna. Motion for approval was made by Commissioner John Plowman (R-Dist. 7) and seconded by Commissioner Cindy Garber (R-Dist. 6). A roll call vote included all yes votes from Commissioners Marlene Webster (R-Dist. 1), Gary Holzhausen (R-Dist. 3), Cindy Garber, Brandon Marks (R-Dist. 4), John Plowman and Chair Greg Brodeur (R-Dist. 2). Commissioner Jeremy Root (R-Dist. 5) was absent and unexcused from the meeting.

The adopted general fund budget projects revenues totaling $19,839,477 and expenditures totaling $19,839,477 – meaning the budget is balanced in both revenues and expenditures.

Shiawassee County Coordinator Dr. Brian Boggs offered highlights on the 2022 budget.

“As we look at our spending for this year, about 36 percent of the general fund goes to fund basic governmental operations. That includes the prosecutor, the public defender, the clerk, the treasurer, all of the specific departments that we have except for the courts, which make up about 27 percent of our budget,” Boggs broke the data down for those in attendance. “Their funding or income level is substantially down due to fines and costs and other things that have not been going on. Therefore, we’ve had to make up expenses for that.” He mentioned public safety represents 30.5 percent of the general fund, with various smaller percentages divided between other government committees, etc.

Boggs also explained that a portion of the incoming American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds are built into the 2022 budget following what commissioners had previously voted on. He shared that some of those funds would assist with the jail roof repairs and replacement money for the courts.

Plowman stated he was pleased with the budget process, which started in July. “All of our elected officials, supervisors, courts, everybody, worked diligently and got their numbers around. Again, we had to do some things because revenue was down … but everybody worked closely and brought in the budget. I thank them all,” he said.

Boggs agreed, offering all of the departments had been very cooperative and the process had been smooth.

This marks the third sequential general budget approved by the county that did not have to draw from the county’s delinquent tax fund. Following budget approval, the commissioners also voted to accept Shiawassee County Clerk Caroline Wilson’s year-end report.

The meeting can be viewed via YouTube for further details. The now adopted budget resolution for 2022 is available at www.shiawassee.net.