CORUNNA MAYOR CHUCK KERRIDGE, Corunna Parks and Rec. Director Lisa Champion-Julian and city manager Joe Sawyer are shown inside the Corunna commercial building in McCurdy Park on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

The three have been transforming the structure into a multi-use youth center to be utilized for holiday events and other city activities. The first event will be the annual community Halloween celebration on Sunday, Oct. 31.

New programmable LED strings of light have been added to the ceiling. The same lighting also decorates light posts in downtown Corunna and in the Community Center. The cost-effective lighting can be programmed to change colors or even light patterns as needed for various seasonal happenings.

As well as Halloween, the building will now house the upcoming Pre-Deer Widows Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 6 and the Festival of Trees.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)