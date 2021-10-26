THE KIWANIS CLUB OF OWOSSO celebrated an impressive century of community service on Tuesday evening, Oct. 19 at the Owosso Church of the Nazarene.

Along with the festivities, the charitable organization paid off the Kiwanis Village of Owosso – a longtime commitment for the group. The Kiwanis Club of Owosso now fully owns the Kiwanis Village: debt free.

Shown with the symbolic last payment are members (from left) Cheryl Warren, Chuck Kincaid, Roger Cole, Jack Wing, Jim Stephen, Gary Gosaynie, Jon Wilson, Rob Teich, Ken Baron, Bill Pearsall (president) and Bill Harr.

The planning for Kiwanis Village, just north of downtown Owosso, began in 1965 and residents began moving into the community in 1971-72.

Over the decades, the Kiwanis Club has been involved in numerous fundraising efforts including several park improvements, the Hugh Parker Soccer Field, the Kiwanis Little League fields, tennis court improvements at Emerson School, renovations at the Shiawassee Arts Center, Shiawassee River cleanup and many other community services.

