The 2017 Kids in Curwood Country parade line up will start at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 2. Line-up will once again be near Emerson Elementary. The parade will start at 7 p.m. at the corner of Dewey and King streets to Washington Street to Exchange Street. and end at Ball and Williams streets.

Prizes will be awarded for Most Creative, Best Float, Best Float Runner Up, Best Walking Unit, and Best Walking Runner Up. Please have a representative available at the end of parade for the award presentation.

Emerson Elementary will be used in the event of severe weather. Please have a complete list of your parade participants in the event we need to locate lost children.

If there are any questions concerning the Kids Parade please feel free to call (989) 725-2809.

BOY SCOUT TROOP OF AMERICA #85 (MITCH TERPIN) KIDS IN CURWOOD COUNTRY PARADE BANNER VG’S FOOD CENTER BANNER & EMPLOYEES EDWARD JONES BANNER O.H.S. FRESHMAN MARCHING BAND 2017 CURWOOD PRINCESS AND COURT 2017 MISS CURWOOD AND COURT ST. PAUL SCHOOL (KIM SPRAGUE) ASHLEIGH’S DANCE SHACK (ASHLEIGH SHACK) CUB SCOUT PACK 240 (RON WIELER) OWOSSO YOUTH CHEERLEADING (NAOMI BRADLEY) BEAUTIFUL BABY CONTEST WINNERS (TIFFANY HUFF) ELITE EARLY LEARNING CENTER (KENDRA NICHOLS) CORUNNA MIDDLE SCHOOL BAND GIRLS SOFTBALL LEAGUE (RICK DIBEON) CONGREGATIONAL CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER (MARY JO POUILLON) SHIAWASSEE OWOSSO KIWANIS CLUB (PAUL EARLY) FOSTERING FOSTER CARE (KRISTINE LAKE) SHIAWASSEE MARTIAL ARTS (JOSHUA BECK) SHIA ALLEY CLOWN KLUB (WANDA LAMPHERE) HARE RAISERS 4H CLUB (SUE KLIM) CURWOOD SAGA (DENICE GRACE) GRACE POINTE WESLEYAN CHURCH (HEATHER HARPER) RIVERSIDE DANCE COMPANY (JANE TAUTE) OWOSSO MIDDLE SCHOOL CADET BAND (MICHAEL TOLRUD) SHIAWASSEE UNITED WAY (HELEN BEAR) CORUNNA CHILDREN’S SERVICES (APRIL WOODRUFF) CURWOOD CHARACTERS SHIAWASSEE EMERGENCY HOUSING (SAMANTHA ARDELEAN) CURWOOD RAFT RACE (KAREN HARRIS) LIFE IN CHRIST CHURCH (BRENDA VOWELL) CORUNNA BASEBALL (AMY GRANT) COLTS & FILLIES 4H CLUB (ROBIN STECHSCHULTE) DURAND RAILROAD DAYS PRINCE AND PRINCESS BRIGHT BEGINNINGS (AMANDA ROWELL) MAXIMUM IMPACT CAMP IMMANUEL BAPTIST CHURCH GIRL SCOUTS HEART OF MICHIGAN (MONALISA MACLAUGHLIN) SHIAWASSEE COUNTY FAIR (DARLEEN LUNCHENBILL) SHIAWASSEE ROBOTICS (SCOTT STAP) NOAH’S ARK CHILDRENS CENTER (JOANN SAWYER) SALEM LUTHERAN CARDINAL BAND (GREG MILBRATH) OWOSSO SOCCER CLUB (MIKE ERFOURTH) OWOSSO FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH (EMILY LOBB) ROLLHAVEN SKATING CENTER (KIM BROWN) SHIAWASSEE COUNTY 4-H DOG PROGRAM (CHERYL BARTON) OWOSSO YOUTH BASEBALL (KARI FREEMAN) FIRST NAZARENE TREE HOUSE (LESLIE DAVIES) BIBS (JENNIFER BABCOCK) NORTHGATE KIDS (MARSHA GOULD) SHIAWASSEE FAMILY YMCA (SHAWN WALKER)