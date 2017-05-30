Starting at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 3
- Owosso Police Dept./Michigan State Police
- Corunna Police Dept./Shiawassee County Police Dept.
- Owosso Fire Dept.
- 144th Military Police
- Owosso VFW Post 9455
- Corunna VFW & Poppy Queen Post 4005
- American Legion Post 57 40et8 Train & riders
- 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Color Guard
- Owosso Trojan Marching Band
- Curwood Festival Queen and Court
- Curwood Grand Marshal
- The Meadows
- Curwood Princess and Court
- 4th Batallion Artillery
- Team FMX
- 2016 Mr. Owosso Gerald Lostraco
- 2017 Mr. Owosso
- Past Mr. Owosso Winners
- Sparty
- Ashleigh’s Dance Shack
- Shiawassee Shrine Fire Brigade
- Curwood Dog of the Year
- Durand Railroad Days Royalty
- Shia Alley Klown Band
- Michigan Renaissance Festival
- Beautiful Baby Contest Winners
- Shiawassee County Fair
- Owosso City Officials
- Welcome Home Veterans Inc.
- Roary the Lion
- American Red Cross
- Rollhaven Skating Center
- Shiawassee County Relay For Life
- St. Johns Mint Festival
- Shiawassee Humane Society Woofstock
- Plymouth Fife Drum
- Curwood Button Winner
- Applebee Oil and Propane
- State Rep. Ben Frederick
- Cobra Monster Truck
- SATA
41A. Mid Michigan Custom Car Show
- Great Lakes Historical & Education Association
- Subway
- Elf Khurafeh Mini Car Unit
- Owosso Airport Association
- Courunna High School Band
- Garden Club
- 1951 Vintage Restored Tractor
- Sound Off Customs
- PFLAG Owosso
- Curwood Saga Contest Winner
- Owosso Middle School Band
- Carts R US
- Great Lakes Bay Health Center
- Cruise The Pits
- Flint Firebirds
56A. Scottsville Clown Band
- Elsie Dairy Festival
- Mid Michigan Mounted Color Guard
- Elf Khurafeh Shrine Security Unit
- Senator Rick Jones
- Curwood Past Royalty
- Grace Point Wesleyan Church Metal Band
- Shiawassee Owosso Kiwanis Club
- Elf Khurafeh Motorcycle drill team
- Kenneth Current
- Great Lakes Health Centers
- Owosso Twirling Gems
- Shiawassee County Veteran Affairs
- Ronald McDonald
- Billy’s Contracting
- Titabawassee Valley Fife and Drum
- Heart of Michigan Antique Tractor Club
- The Auto Diesel Institute of Baker College
- CRW
