Starting at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 3

Owosso Police Dept./Michigan State Police Corunna Police Dept./Shiawassee County Police Dept. Owosso Fire Dept. 144th Military Police Owosso VFW Post 9455 Corunna VFW & Poppy Queen Post 4005 American Legion Post 57 40et8 Train & riders 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Color Guard Owosso Trojan Marching Band Curwood Festival Queen and Court Curwood Grand Marshal The Meadows Curwood Princess and Court 4th Batallion Artillery Team FMX 2016 Mr. Owosso Gerald Lostraco 2017 Mr. Owosso Past Mr. Owosso Winners Sparty Ashleigh’s Dance Shack Shiawassee Shrine Fire Brigade Curwood Dog of the Year Durand Railroad Days Royalty Shia Alley Klown Band Michigan Renaissance Festival Beautiful Baby Contest Winners Shiawassee County Fair Owosso City Officials Welcome Home Veterans Inc. Roary the Lion American Red Cross Rollhaven Skating Center Shiawassee County Relay For Life St. Johns Mint Festival Shiawassee Humane Society Woofstock Plymouth Fife Drum Curwood Button Winner Applebee Oil and Propane State Rep. Ben Frederick Cobra Monster Truck SATA

41A. Mid Michigan Custom Car Show

Great Lakes Historical & Education Association Subway Elf Khurafeh Mini Car Unit Owosso Airport Association Courunna High School Band Garden Club 1951 Vintage Restored Tractor Sound Off Customs PFLAG Owosso Curwood Saga Contest Winner Owosso Middle School Band Carts R US Great Lakes Bay Health Center Cruise The Pits Flint Firebirds

56A. Scottsville Clown Band

Elsie Dairy Festival Mid Michigan Mounted Color Guard Elf Khurafeh Shrine Security Unit Senator Rick Jones Curwood Past Royalty Grace Point Wesleyan Church Metal Band Shiawassee Owosso Kiwanis Club Elf Khurafeh Motorcycle drill team Kenneth Current Great Lakes Health Centers Owosso Twirling Gems Shiawassee County Veteran Affairs Ronald McDonald Billy’s Contracting Titabawassee Valley Fife and Drum Heart of Michigan Antique Tractor Club The Auto Diesel Institute of Baker College CRW