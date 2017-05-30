Starting at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 3

  1. Owosso Police Dept./Michigan State Police
  2. Corunna Police Dept./Shiawassee County Police Dept.
  3. Owosso Fire Dept.
  4. 144th Military Police
  5. Owosso VFW Post 9455
  6. Corunna VFW & Poppy Queen Post 4005
  7. American Legion Post 57 40et8 Train & riders
  8. 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Color Guard
  9. Owosso Trojan Marching Band
  10. Curwood Festival Queen and Court
  11. Curwood Grand Marshal
  12. The Meadows
  13. Curwood Princess and Court
  14. 4th Batallion Artillery
  15. Team FMX
  16. 2016 Mr. Owosso Gerald Lostraco
  17. 2017 Mr. Owosso
  18. Past Mr. Owosso Winners
  19. Sparty
  20. Ashleigh’s Dance Shack
  21. Shiawassee Shrine Fire Brigade
  22. Curwood Dog of the Year
  23. Durand Railroad Days Royalty
  24. Shia Alley Klown Band
  25. Michigan Renaissance Festival
  26. Beautiful Baby Contest Winners
  27. Shiawassee County Fair
  28. Owosso City Officials
  29. Welcome Home Veterans Inc.
  30. Roary the Lion
  31. American Red Cross
  32. Rollhaven Skating Center
  33. Shiawassee County Relay For Life
  34. St. Johns Mint Festival
  35. Shiawassee Humane Society Woofstock
  36. Plymouth Fife Drum
  37. Curwood Button Winner
  38. Applebee Oil and Propane
  39. State Rep. Ben Frederick
  40. Cobra Monster Truck
  41. SATA

41A. Mid Michigan Custom Car Show

  1. Great Lakes Historical & Education Association
  2. Subway
  3. Elf Khurafeh Mini Car Unit
  4. Owosso Airport Association
  5. Courunna High School Band
  6. Garden Club
  7. 1951 Vintage Restored Tractor
  8. Sound Off Customs
  9. PFLAG Owosso
  10. Curwood Saga Contest Winner
  11. Owosso Middle School Band
  12. Carts R US
  13. Great Lakes Bay Health Center
  14. Cruise The Pits
  15. Flint Firebirds

56A. Scottsville Clown Band

  1. Elsie Dairy Festival
  2. Mid Michigan Mounted Color Guard
  3. Elf Khurafeh Shrine Security Unit
  4. Senator Rick Jones
  5. Curwood Past Royalty
  6. Grace Point Wesleyan Church Metal Band
  7. Shiawassee Owosso Kiwanis Club
  8. Elf Khurafeh Motorcycle drill team
  9. Kenneth Current
  10. Great Lakes Health Centers
  11. Owosso Twirling Gems
  12. Shiawassee County Veteran Affairs
  13. Ronald McDonald
  14. Billy’s Contracting
  15. Titabawassee Valley Fife and Drum
  16. Heart of Michigan Antique Tractor Club
  17. The Auto Diesel Institute of Baker College
  18. CRW
