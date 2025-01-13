Your paycheck increases in 2025 thanks to new Tax Brackets: Find out how IRS changes affect your monthly budget

Changes to the IRS federal tax brackets in 2025 may slightly increase the take-home pay of some United States workers. And this is undoubtedly good news for lucky Americans.

These tax brackets increased by 2.8%, which is less than the 5.4% adjustment made in 2024, indicating more moderate inflation, but inflation nonetheless.

If wages remain unchanged from 2024, which is a common occurrence, some taxpayers may pay less tax due to the increase in standard deductions, which are now $30,000 for married couples filing jointly and $15,000 for individuals.

This increase may place taxpayers in a lower tax bracket, even if their income rises slightly. It will all depend on where they fall in the tax brackets at the end of the year.

However, the benefits of this change may be limited due to the high cost of necessities such as food, gasoline, and automobiles.

Furthermore, it is critical to regularly review state and federal tax withholdings to avoid surprises, as over-withholding can result in a refund, whereas under-withholding can result in a tax liability.

So everything related to taxes must be closely monitored, because even if we pay less taxes upfront, we must understand our limits.

New IRS Tax Brackets for 2025

Simply checking this information will provide us with enough information to determine whether or not we will pay more taxes in 2025.

In most cases, thanks to these IRS adjustments, we will not have to pay more taxes after accounting for increases, inflation, and other factors.

As a result, we now have new tax brackets. We must keep in mind that some tax brackets differ for couples and individuals.

Furthermore, we must keep in mind that there are some exceptions in certain tax brackets that we should not overlook:

Taxable Income (Single Filers) Taxable Income (Married Couples Filing Jointly) Tax Rate $11,925 or less $23,850 or less 10% $11,926 to $48,475 $23,851 to $96,950 $1,192.50 (Single) / $2,385 (Married) plus 12% of the amount over $11,925 (Single) / $23,850 (Married) $48,476 to $103,350 $96,951 to $206,700 $5,578.50 (Single) / $11,157 (Married) plus 22% of the amount over $48,475 (Single) / $96,950 (Married) $103,351 to $197,300 $206,701 to $394,600 $17,651 (Single) / $35,302 (Married) plus 24% of the amount over $103,350 (Single) / $206,700 (Married) $197,301 to $250,525 $394,601 to $501,050 $40,199 (Single) / $80,398 (Married) plus 32% of the amount over $197,300 (Single) / $394,600 (Married) $250,526 to $626,350 $501,051 to $751,600 $57,231 (Single) / $114,462 (Married) plus 35% of the amount over $250,525 (Single) / $501,050 (Married) $626,351 and above $751,601 and above $188,769.75 (Single) / $202,154.50 (Married) plus 37% of the amount over $626,350 (Single) / $751,600 (Married)

At the time of making the Tax Return we have to contemplate that we have paid all the taxes during the year. Being in a lower tax bracket does not mean that we have to pay less taxes.

The obligation to pay all our taxes is key to be able to maintain the economic tranquility and to avoid scares of all type.

