Young American vacationers found dead at a Caribbean beach resort; officials are investigating

Three American tourists visiting Belize were recently discovered dead at a beach resort, according to local officials, and the deaths are being investigated as possible drug overdoses.

Belize officials identified the women as Kaoutar Naqqad, 23, Imane Mallah, 24, and Wafae El-Arar, 26. The young women were found dead in the Central American country on Saturday.

The tourists’ bodies were discovered in a room at the Royal Kahal Beach Resort in San Pedro. The group was last seen entering their room on Thursday night.

After housing staff attempted to contact the group on Friday, resort employees used a master key to enter the room Saturday morning, where the women were discovered “motionless,” according to The Associated Press.

While the cause of their deaths is still being investigated, staff reported that the women had froth in their mouths, which is indicative of drug overdose.

According to Channel 5 Belize, officials discovered “alcohol and some gummies” in the room, and police are investigating whether the substances were imported from America or purchased from locals.

“We’re not saying at this time that the gummies caused death, but we’re looking into every possibility,” said Commissioner of Police Chester Williams.

Vapes and snacks were also discovered in the women’s restroom, but no injuries or evidence of forced entry were visible.

Belize, which borders the Caribbean Sea, is a popular tourist destination for Americans, but the US government advises its citizens to exercise caution while visiting the country. The US State Department’s website includes a travel advisory for US citizens in Belize.

“Violent crime — such as sexual assault, home invasions, armed robberies, and murder — are common even during the day and in tourist areas,” according to the site. “A significant portion of violent crime is gang related.”

The State Department’s warning applies to the entire country of Belize, but it specifically advises visitors to avoid Belize City, which is approximately 35 miles south of San Pedro.

“Due to high crime, travelers are advised to exercise caution while traveling to the south side of Belize City,” according to the notice. “Local police lack the resources and training to respond effectively to serious crimes.”

