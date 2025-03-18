US News

Wyoming Traffic Rule 2025 Update: Understanding the Right Turn on Red Rule

By Rachel Greco

As of 2025, Wyoming’s traffic rules regarding right turns on red lights remain consistent with previous years. Here’s a breakdown of the current regulations:

Right Turn on Red (RTOR) Law

  • General Rule: In Wyoming, drivers are allowed to turn right on a red light after coming to a complete stop, provided there is no sign prohibiting such a turn.

  • Conditions: Drivers must yield to pedestrians lawfully within an adjacent crosswalk and to other traffic lawfully using the intersection.

  • Exceptions: RTOR is not allowed if a sign specifically prohibits it, or if the intersection has unique configurations that require a prohibition on right turns during red lights.

Key Points for Drivers

  1. Complete Stop Required: Drivers must come to a full stop before turning right on a red light. A rolling stop is not acceptable.

  2. Yield to Pedestrians and Traffic: After stopping, drivers must yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and other vehicles with the right of way.

  3. Signage: Pay attention to “No Turn on Red” signs, which override the general RTOR rule.

Wyoming’s RTOR rule is designed to balance traffic efficiency with safety. While it allows drivers to turn right on red under certain conditions, it emphasizes the importance of yielding to pedestrians and other traffic.

As of 2025, there are no significant updates to this rule, and drivers should continue to follow these guidelines to ensure safe and compliant driving practices.

Sources

  1. https://codes.findlaw.com/wy/title-31-motor-vehicles/wy-st-sect-31-5-403/
  2. https://internationaldriversassociation.com/it/blog/right-turn-red-laws-usa/
  3. https://www.gjel.com/blog/state-driving-laws
  4. https://www.bhfs.com/insights/alerts-articles/2025/what-to-expect-from-the-2025-wyoming-legislative-session
  5. https://law.justia.com/codes/wyoming/title-31/chapter-5/article-4/section-31-5-403/

