USA News

Wyoming New Rule on Right Turns at Red Lights: Everything Drivers Need to Know

By Oliver

Published on:

Wyoming New Rule on Right Turns at Red Lights Everything Drivers Need to Know

Wyoming has recently implemented a new rule regarding right turns at red lights, which drivers need to be aware of to ensure safe and legal road practices. This change aims to improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety across the state.

The New Rule

As of March 16, 2025, Wyoming has modified its regulations for right turns on red lights. While the state previously allowed right turns on red after a complete stop, the new rule introduces additional requirements and restrictions.

Key Points of the New Regulation

  1. Complete Stop Requirement
    Drivers must come to a complete stop at the red light before attempting to turn right. This is not a new requirement, but it is being emphasized more strongly in the new rule.

  2. Extended Observation Period
    After stopping, drivers are now required to wait for a minimum of 3 seconds before proceeding with the right turn. This allows for a more thorough assessment of the intersection and potential hazards.

  3. Yield to All Traffic and Pedestrians
    Drivers must yield the right-of-way to all oncoming traffic, including vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians. This includes yielding to pedestrians in crosswalks and vehicles approaching from the left.

  4. Restricted Intersections
    Certain intersections will now prohibit right turns on red entirely. These intersections will be clearly marked with “No Turn on Red” signs.

  5. One-Way Street Turns
    The new rule maintains the provision allowing left turns from a one-way street onto another one-way street after stopping at a red light, provided it is safe to do so.

Reasons for the Change

The Wyoming Department of Transportation cited several reasons for implementing this new rule:

  1. Improved Pedestrian Safety: The extended observation period aims to reduce accidents involving pedestrians and cyclists.

  2. Reduced Traffic Conflicts: By ensuring drivers have more time to assess the intersection, the rule seeks to minimize potential conflicts with other vehicles.

  3. Alignment with National Trends: Many states are reevaluating their right-turn-on-red policies, and Wyoming aims to stay current with best practices in traffic safety.

Enforcement and Penalties

Law enforcement agencies across Wyoming will be strictly enforcing this new rule. Violations can result in:

  • Fines ranging from $50 to $200, depending on the circumstances.

  • Potential points added to the driver’s license.

  • Increased penalties for violations resulting in accidents or injuries.

Driver Education and Awareness

The Wyoming Department of Motor Vehicles is launching a comprehensive public awareness campaign to educate drivers about the new rule. This includes:

  • Updated driver’s education materials

  • Public service announcements on local media

  • Informational pamphlets distributed at DMV offices

Exceptions to the Rule

While the new rule applies to most intersections, there are some exceptions:

  • Emergency vehicles responding to calls may be exempt from the 3-second wait period.

  • Some intersections may have specific signage allowing immediate right turns on red for certain hours or under specific conditions.

Impact on Traffic Flow

Initial studies suggest that the new rule may slightly increase travel times in urban areas during peak hours. However, officials expect that the long-term benefits in safety will outweigh any minor inconveniences.

Adaptation Period

The Wyoming Department of Transportation acknowledges that it may take time for drivers to adjust to the new rule. They recommend that drivers:

  • Pay extra attention to intersection signage

  • Be patient and allow more time for their commutes initially

  • Report any confusing or unclear traffic signals to local authorities

Wyoming’s new rule on right turns at red lights represents a significant change in traffic regulations. By requiring a complete stop, an extended observation period, and emphasizing the need to yield to all traffic and pedestrians, the state aims to create safer roads for all users. Drivers are encouraged to familiarize themselves with these new requirements to ensure compliance and contribute to improved road safety across Wyoming

Sources:

  1. https://internationaldriversassociation.com/no/blog/right-turn-red-laws-usa/
  2. https://www.bhfs.com/insights/alerts-articles/2025/what-to-expect-from-the-2025-wyoming-legislative-session
  3. https://law.justia.com/codes/wyoming/title-31/chapter-5/article-2/section-31-5-217/
  4. https://www.drivinglaws.org/resources/wyoming-red-light-stop-sign-tickets.html

For You!

Suspend any active security clearances': Trump targets Robert Mueller-linked law firm in his latest executive order directed at perceived enemies

Suspend any active security clearances’: Trump targets Robert Mueller-linked law firm in his latest executive order directed at perceived enemies

Delaware Drivers Beware—License Renewal Requirements Just Got an Overhaul

Delaware Drivers Beware—License Renewal Requirements Just Got an Overhaul

Gorgeous’ Alaska Eatery Named ‘Most Beautiful Restaurant’ In The State

Gorgeous’ Alaska Eatery Named ‘Most Beautiful Restaurant’ In The State

Charming Vermont Spot Named ‘Most Underrated Town’ In The Entire State

Charming Vermont Spot Named ‘Most Underrated Town’ In The Entire State

Wyoming New Rule on Right Turns at Red Lights Everything Drivers Need to Know

Wyoming New Rule on Right Turns at Red Lights: Everything Drivers Need to Know

Oliver

Recommend For You

New stimulus checks landing bank accounts — $1,702 payments in March

New stimulus checks landing bank accounts — $1,702 payments in March

SNAP Food Stamps payment delayed in March in some states

SNAP Food Stamps payment delayed in March in some states

$725 stimulus payment What to know about the deposit originally scheduled for March 2025

$725 stimulus payment: What to know about the deposit originally scheduled for March 2025

SNAP Benefits New Payments of $1,756 Confirmed for This Weekend and the Days to Come

SNAP Benefits: New Payments of $1,756 Confirmed for This Weekend and the Days to Come

USDA cuts $1 billion in funding for schools, food banks to buy food from local farmers

USDA cuts $1 billion in funding for schools, food banks to buy food from local farmers

Trump's DOGE has fired thousands of federal workers. Those impacted in AZ are speaking up

Trump’s DOGE has fired thousands of federal workers. Those impacted in AZ are speaking up

Will Americans get a refund from DOGE Here's the latest news on stimulus check and dates

Will Americans get a refund from DOGE? Here’s the latest news on stimulus check and dates

Florida families could receive $1,756 in SNAP benefits in January 2025. Check out how to apply!

Florida families could receive $1,756 in SNAP benefits in January 2025. Check out how to apply!

SNAP Payment Schedule for Florida Residents in February 2025 Check Payment Dates

SNAP Payment Schedule for Florida Residents in February 2025: Check Payment Dates

10 States to Change SNAP Benefits Forever Find if Your’s in the List

10 States to Change SNAP Benefits Forever: Find if Your’s in the List

More Than $1 Billion in Unclaimed Tax Refunds You Could Be Losing Money

More Than $1 Billion in Unclaimed Tax Refunds: You Could Be Losing Money

The IRS presents a tool to make life easier for taxpayers

The IRS presents a tool to make life easier for taxpayers

Leave a Comment