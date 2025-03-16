Wyoming New Rule on Right Turns at Red Lights: Everything Drivers Need to Know

Wyoming has recently implemented a new rule regarding right turns at red lights, which drivers need to be aware of to ensure safe and legal road practices. This change aims to improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety across the state.

The New Rule

As of March 16, 2025, Wyoming has modified its regulations for right turns on red lights. While the state previously allowed right turns on red after a complete stop, the new rule introduces additional requirements and restrictions.

Key Points of the New Regulation

Complete Stop Requirement

Drivers must come to a complete stop at the red light before attempting to turn right. This is not a new requirement, but it is being emphasized more strongly in the new rule. Extended Observation Period

After stopping, drivers are now required to wait for a minimum of 3 seconds before proceeding with the right turn. This allows for a more thorough assessment of the intersection and potential hazards. Yield to All Traffic and Pedestrians

Drivers must yield the right-of-way to all oncoming traffic, including vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians. This includes yielding to pedestrians in crosswalks and vehicles approaching from the left. Restricted Intersections

Certain intersections will now prohibit right turns on red entirely. These intersections will be clearly marked with “No Turn on Red” signs. One-Way Street Turns

The new rule maintains the provision allowing left turns from a one-way street onto another one-way street after stopping at a red light, provided it is safe to do so.

Reasons for the Change

The Wyoming Department of Transportation cited several reasons for implementing this new rule:

Improved Pedestrian Safety: The extended observation period aims to reduce accidents involving pedestrians and cyclists. Reduced Traffic Conflicts: By ensuring drivers have more time to assess the intersection, the rule seeks to minimize potential conflicts with other vehicles. Alignment with National Trends: Many states are reevaluating their right-turn-on-red policies, and Wyoming aims to stay current with best practices in traffic safety.

Enforcement and Penalties

Law enforcement agencies across Wyoming will be strictly enforcing this new rule. Violations can result in:

Fines ranging from $50 to $200, depending on the circumstances.

Potential points added to the driver’s license.

Increased penalties for violations resulting in accidents or injuries.

Driver Education and Awareness

The Wyoming Department of Motor Vehicles is launching a comprehensive public awareness campaign to educate drivers about the new rule. This includes:

Updated driver’s education materials

Public service announcements on local media

Informational pamphlets distributed at DMV offices

Exceptions to the Rule

While the new rule applies to most intersections, there are some exceptions:

Emergency vehicles responding to calls may be exempt from the 3-second wait period.

Some intersections may have specific signage allowing immediate right turns on red for certain hours or under specific conditions.

Impact on Traffic Flow

Initial studies suggest that the new rule may slightly increase travel times in urban areas during peak hours. However, officials expect that the long-term benefits in safety will outweigh any minor inconveniences.

Adaptation Period

The Wyoming Department of Transportation acknowledges that it may take time for drivers to adjust to the new rule. They recommend that drivers:

Pay extra attention to intersection signage

Be patient and allow more time for their commutes initially

Report any confusing or unclear traffic signals to local authorities

Wyoming’s new rule on right turns at red lights represents a significant change in traffic regulations. By requiring a complete stop, an extended observation period, and emphasizing the need to yield to all traffic and pedestrians, the state aims to create safer roads for all users. Drivers are encouraged to familiarize themselves with these new requirements to ensure compliance and contribute to improved road safety across Wyoming

Sources: