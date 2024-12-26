WWE Stars With 2024’s Biggest Victories

WWE enjoyed unprecedented popularity in 2024. The company held its “biggest WrestleMania of all time” in April. SmackDown returned to the USA Network in September, while NXT moved to The CW in October. In terms of feuds, wins, and title matches, some WWE Superstars soared to new heights.

But, before we get into our list of WWE stars with the most wins in 2024, let’s take a look at some honorable mentions. We’ll start with Damian Priest at number three.

Priest had an incredible year, successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract for the world title at WrestleMania XL.

Jade Cargill and Bron Breakker are tied for second place for their tag team and Intercontinental Championship runs, respectively. Finally, CM Punk takes the top spot. The Voice of the Voiceless had the year’s most intense rivalry with Drew McIntyre, but that is a topic for another time.

Here are the top five WWE superstars with the biggest wins in 2024:

5. Nia Jax annihilated her competition in WWE

Nia Jax’s current performance has been nothing short of spectacular. Nia’s fortunes improved after headlining Elimination Chamber: Perth against Rhea Ripley, when she won the second Queen of the Ring Tournament.

The Irresistible Force made history when she defeated Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship at SummerSlam 2024.

This writer has nothing but praise for Nia Jax’s work in the ring. She was already an effective heel. From her nail-biting title match against Naomi to her performance in tag team matches, Nia continues to prove her doubters wrong week after week. Hopefully, she’ll be a major WWE star by 2025.

4. Gunther went from Ring General to World Heavyweight Champion

Gunther encountered a major setback in 2024. His record-breaking Intercontinental Championship reign came to an end at WrestleMania XL.

However, the Ring General quickly responded by claiming the King of the Rings crown for himself. He would add the world championship to his impressive resume by defeating Damian Priest at SummerSlam 2024.

Gunther’s championship run was only elevated in the months that followed, as he defeated Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest.

Despite failing to win the inaugural Crown Jewel Championship, Gunther remains the top champion on WWE RAW ahead of the red brand’s move to Netflix.

3. Solo Sikoa became the ‘New’ Tribal Chief

Solo Sikoa upended the WWE Universe following WrestleMania XL. Tama Tonga attacked the former Enforcer’s flesh and blood. Tama’s brother, Tonga Loa, joined Solo’s crew at Backlash France. The most incredible addition to this ‘New’ Bloodline, however, was Jacob Fatu.

The Samoan Werewolf’s entrance shook the SmackDown locker room to its core. Under Solo’s guidance, The New Bloodline won the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Solo also made significant strides in his singles career, pinning Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. On January 6, he will compete in the biggest match of his career on Raw.

2. Liv Morgan rose to the upper echelons of WWE

Nick Aldis named Liv Morgan the MVP of 2024. She not only defeated Becky Lynch for the world title, but she also took Dominik Mysterio away from Rhea Ripley.

She’d flex her muscles by bringing Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea’s longtime adversary, as her ‘insurance policy.’ Liv defeated Nia Jax to become the first women’s Crown Jewel Champion.

At the time of writing, Liv is the reigning Women’s World Champion and a key member of The Judgment Day. She impressed Jessy Ventura with her performance against IYO SKY in the Saturday Night Main Event. Fans will have to wait and see if Liv Morgan defends her title against Rhea Ripley at RAW’s Netflix premiere.

1. Cody Rhodes finished his story

Cody Rhodes is unquestionably the biggest star to emerge from WWE in 2024. The American Nightmare began 2024 by becoming a two-time Royal Rumble winner.

He would be bruised and battered by The Rock and Roman Reigns on the way to WrestleMania XL, bringing The Tribal Chief’s historic run on the Grandest Stage of Them All to an end.

Cody’s post-WrestleMania career has been full of ups and downs. He ate Solo Sikoa’s pin. Randy Orton, Kevin Owens’ mentor and friend, took a piledriver from him.

Speaking of Owens, following Saturday night’s main event, KO pinned Cody with a package piledriver. The American Nightmare may be the champion at the end of 2024, but he is far from 100%.

