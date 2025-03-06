US local news

Wrong Way Crash: IDs Released For Two Killed On Route 17 In Chester

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

Wrong Way Crash: IDs Released For Two Killed On Route 17 In Chester (Update)

According to State Police, the collision occurred at 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday, March 5, when a 2009 Nissan going eastbound on Route 17’s westbound lanes near Exit 126 in Chester collided head-on with a 2014 Honda Odyssey.

Police said that two persons were declared deceased at the site. Mordichy Zafir, 54, of Kiamesha Lake in Sullivan County, and Sydnie M. Haines, 25, of Blackwood in Camden County, New Jersey, were identified as the drivers of the Honda and Nissan.

A 17-year-old Honda passenger, also a Kiamesha Lake native, was critically hurt and sent to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown.

On Wednesday morning, a Nissan Altima, substantially damaged and partially covered with a white sheet, was discovered in the center of the westbound lanes. According to incident reporter Mark Lieb of Rockland Video Productions, a second vehicle flipped on the shoulder and was surrounded by firefighters and EMS workers.

The westbound lanes reopened approximately 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, after being blocked for the collision investigation.

State Police Troop F BCI is investigating the collision, and any witnesses can contact SP Monroe BCI at 845-344-5300. The probe is still underway.

SOURCE

For You!

President Trump names the Galveston wildlife refuge after Jocelyn Nungaray, who was killed last year

President Trump names the Galveston wildlife refuge after Jocelyn Nungaray, who was killed last year

Man Sets 20-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman on Fire After She Reportedly Informs Wife Of An Affair

Man Sets 20-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman on Fire After She Reportedly Informs Wife Of An Affair

18-year-old arrested and accused with the beating death of an 8-year-old youngster in the Baytown area

18-year-old arrested and accused with the beating death of an 8-year-old youngster in the Baytown area

Wrong Way Crash: IDs Released For Two Killed On Route 17 In Chester (Update)

Wrong Way Crash: IDs Released For Two Killed On Route 17 In Chester

A four-year-old child was rescued near Croton Falls. After kidnapping, chase on I-84 and I-684

A four-year-old child was rescued near Croton Falls. After kidnapping, chase on I-84 and I-684

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

Recommend For You

How to Track Your $1,400 Stimulus Payment with IRS Get My Payment – Check Now!

How to Track Your $1,400 Stimulus Payment with IRS Get My Payment – Check Now!

Living in Arizona makes it easier for you to send your tax return to the IRS

Living in Arizona makes it easier for you to send your tax return to the IRS

List of States sending SNAP Food Stamps before next week

List of States sending SNAP Food Stamps before next week

$2,000 4th Stimulus Check in 2025 – What You Need to Know! Check Latest Updates

$2,000 4th Stimulus Check in 2025 – What You Need to Know! Check Latest Updates

Could stimulus checks be ahead for Hawaii residents in 2025

Could stimulus checks be ahead for Hawaii residents in 2025?

CalFresh Confirmed Payment Dates for March 2025 Up to $1,756 Can Be Yours

CalFresh Confirmed Payment Dates for March 2025: Up to $1,756 Can Be Yours

TABOR Refund 2025 Get Your $1,600 Stimulus Check – Here’s How!

TABOR Refund 2025: Get Your $1,600 Stimulus Check – Here’s How!

Ultimate Guide to the Additional Child Tax Credit Everything You Wanted to Know

Ultimate Guide to the Additional Child Tax Credit: Everything You Wanted to Know

Could you get a DOGE check from Trump and Musk in Mississippi What you need to know

Could you get a DOGE check from Trump and Musk in Mississippi? What you need to know

$725 California Stimulus Checks Are Coming This January – Check Payment Date and Eligibility Criteria

$725 California Stimulus Checks Are Coming This January – Check Payment Date and Eligibility Criteria

$768 SNAP Payments for Families of 3 Arriving Next Week Check Eligibility Criteria

$768 SNAP Payments for Families of 3 Arriving Next Week: Check Eligibility Criteria

If you have put this on your tax return the IRS will investigate you

If you have put this on your tax return the IRS will investigate you

Leave a Comment