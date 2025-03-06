Wrong Way Crash: IDs Released For Two Killed On Route 17 In Chester

According to State Police, the collision occurred at 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday, March 5, when a 2009 Nissan going eastbound on Route 17’s westbound lanes near Exit 126 in Chester collided head-on with a 2014 Honda Odyssey.

Police said that two persons were declared deceased at the site. Mordichy Zafir, 54, of Kiamesha Lake in Sullivan County, and Sydnie M. Haines, 25, of Blackwood in Camden County, New Jersey, were identified as the drivers of the Honda and Nissan.

A 17-year-old Honda passenger, also a Kiamesha Lake native, was critically hurt and sent to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown.

On Wednesday morning, a Nissan Altima, substantially damaged and partially covered with a white sheet, was discovered in the center of the westbound lanes. According to incident reporter Mark Lieb of Rockland Video Productions, a second vehicle flipped on the shoulder and was surrounded by firefighters and EMS workers.

The westbound lanes reopened approximately 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, after being blocked for the collision investigation.

State Police Troop F BCI is investigating the collision, and any witnesses can contact SP Monroe BCI at 845-344-5300. The probe is still underway.

