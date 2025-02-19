Woman’s Mugshot Breaks The Internet After She Is Arrested For Filling Her Ex-Boyfriend’s Gas Tank With Already Sucked Skittles and Coke Zero

A woman’s mugshot has gone viral following her arrest for one of the most bizarre crimes ever. In fact, we are not even sure what she did was a crime, and the authorities may have to create a new law if she is convicted.

The woman, pictured below, was reportedly apprehended after going to her ex-boyfriend’s house and filling his petrol tank with Skittles she had already consumed and Coke Zero.

This raises many questions.

Let us start with the “sucked part.” Are sucked Skittles more effective than non-sucked ones at ruining someone is engine?

Second, how did the police discover they had already been sucked? Was her tongue discoloured at the time of arrest? Perhaps she broke down and confessed? Even so, we can not imagine her telling the cops, “I had already sucked on them,”

Anyway, her mugshot has been making the rounds online because she looks stunning even in that intimidating orange jumpsuit.

A Woman’s Mugshot Is Going Viral After She’s Arrested For Going To Her Ex boyfriend House And Filling His Gas Tank Up With Already Sucked Skittles And Coke Zero. pic.twitter.com/tj2vhgFjOC — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) February 17, 2025

We got it: she is hot. However, they say that behind every beautiful woman is a man who is tired of her.

It appears that the dude became tired to the point where she needed to take her time tasting the rainbow before attempting to sabotage his vehicle.