Woman says ex-husband brought another woman to their shared home, telling her ‘He owns half the house’ and ‘Can do whatever he wants.’

A woman claims that her soon-to-be ex-husband disrespected her by bringing another woman into their shared home while they were still settling their divorce.

In a post on the UK-based forum Mumsnet, the woman explained that she and her estranged husband agreed to split shortly after the 2024 Christmas season, and he moved into a spare room on the top floor of the house.

“So between being up there and working away fairly regularly (one of our issues), we have managed not to see much of each other, and the house is in the process of being sold (luckily we had an offer at asking price within a week of it being listed),” she reported.

According to the woman, she and her ex agreed to check in with each other if they had friends over. So far, the woman has stated that she only had to honor it once, when she invited a friend over for dinner while her ex was away for work.

The woman now revealed that her estranged partner “has been seeing his friends more regularly and staying out later if he goes out on a Friday or Saturday.”

During a recent incident, the woman stated that she “was woken up by him crashing in [way after] 2 a.m.” and decided to investigate when she heard the sound of high heels on her hardwood floor.

There, the forum user stated that she saw another woman with her husband. “She looked a bit worse for wear and as soon as she saw me, she turned to my husband and said something along the lines of, ‘You didn’t tell me about her,’ and said, ‘I’m so sorry,’ to me, and immediately left the house with my husband following after her,” according to her explanation.

The woman added that her husband “didn’t return” after the ordeal, leading her to “assume they went back to [her place] instead.”

However, she later stated in the comments that her ex returned home not long after. “He walked into the kitchen where I was and asked why I’m jealous of him moving on,” she reported.

“I said I’m not but didn’t appreciate him disrespecting me like that in my own home,” explained the woman.

At that point, the woman claimed that her husband stated that “he owns half the house” and “he can do whatever he wants.” She also stated that he told her there was “no need to worry” about a future incident because the other woman was only in the area for one night.

“He said he will give me advance notice the next time,” the woman continued.

In the comments section, many users agreed that “strong boundaries” are required in the future, and a large number of users expressed their support for the woman.

“You are not being unreasonable and [that was] completely and utterly disrespectful of him,” a reader wrote. They continued: “even worse that he didn’t tell the woman he brought home about you living there?”

“If I were her, I would have been furious and never seen him again. “What a jerk,” another commenter said about the other woman.

In the meantime, another user commented, “On the plus side, [it] looks like you definitely, definitely, definitely made the right choice to split.”

Source