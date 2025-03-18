US local news

Woman implicated in multiple crimes now charged in 2024 stabbing assault of an Aurora, Missouri guy

By Lucas

Lawrence County, Missouri  – A woman who has recently been involved in several crimes has been charged with a 2024 stabbing assault on a man in Aurora.

According to court records, Allana Stanley, 27, of Cassville, has been charged with armed criminal action and first-degree assault.

On February 8, 2024, Lawrence County deputies responded to a report of a man who had been stabbed multiple times.

According to court documents, the man told investigators that he was riding with Stanley when they approached a small pickup truck. Then, three people wearing masks emerged from the truck and began beating the man before dragging him out of the vehicle.

The man then escaped and ran down the road as the truck driver attempted to run him over. He was forced to jump into a field by the road.

The man told investigators that he has had a learning disability for many years.

Authorities are attempting to contact a few more suspects involved in the investigation.

Stanley is being held in the Lawrence County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

Stanely was also involved in a pursuit in Nixa earlier this month, when 38-year-old James Larson of Seligman collided with a Nixa Police Department cruiser and led authorities on a chase. Stanely was arrested but not charged with the incident.

She was arrested because she was on probation for theft and had outstanding warrants for parole violation and possession of weapons.

Stanely is scheduled to appear in court on March 31.

