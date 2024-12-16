US local news

Woman Captured On Camera Stealing 12-Year-Old French Bulldog; Owner Says His 5-Year-Old Son Is Heartbroken: ‘What Do You Mean He’s Gone?’

Domino, a beloved French bulldog, was stolen from his yard by a masked lady in California, and the daring incident was captured on video.

The event occurred in North Hollywood on Tuesday, December 10, at around 7:43 p.m. local time, according to the timestamp on owner Jason Bitonio’s Ring camera.

“I found out by looking through the [Ring cam] footage,” Bitonio told local TV station ABC 7. “[Because] I thought somehow the gate was open and he got out, and then I was horrified when I saw that someone had actually trespassed on our property and took him.”

The footage shows a lady wearing an oversized gray sweatshirt, a black baseball cap, and a black mask approaching the family’s yard, taking up the 12-year-old dog, and walking off with him.

Bitonio told ABC 7 that the most difficult aspect of the journey so far has been trying to explain the crime to his 5-year-old son, who has never known life without Domino.

“I simply said to him, ‘You know, Domino’s gone. Some evil guys came and snatched him, and we may never see him again,’ ” he explained, adding, “Tears streamed down. He asks, ‘What do you mean he’s gone? “What do you mean he isn’t coming back?”

Bitonio said that he and his family are particularly worried since Domino needs special medicine. “It is the holidays. Our dog is 12 years old, which is quite excellent for a bulldog. “This could have been his last Christmas,” he remarked through tears.

In an additional statement to NBC Los Angeles, Bitonio said that his family has had Domino since he was 8 weeks old, adding, “So he’s been with us for a long time and [been] a part of our family forever.”

In terms of suspicions, Bitonio told NBC Los Angeles that he saw a lady allegedly stalking out his house only 20 minutes before Domino was taken.

He is optimistic about Domino’s recovery.

“I want to locate Domino. And I don’t want this to happen to anyone else,” he told ABC 7, saying that Domino is “all white.” He has a slightly uneven black mask, black ears, and a prominent tear-shaped black mark on his left side.

French bulldogs are presently the most popular breed in America, and Frenchie pups may fetch high sums, which has sadly increased the possibility of theft in recent years, according to The New York Times.

