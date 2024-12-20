Woman burnt the body of a missing man, then went to a party and told people she did something that would’send her to jail’ Police

A Mississippi lady was charged with tampering with evidence, arson, and abuse of a corpse after a body was discovered inside a charred automobile at a Tennessee impound facility.

Tameria Clark, 20, was arrested on December 17 following a two-state investigation into allegations that she set fire to a vehicle near an intersection in Memphis. Police responded to a car fire early on July 20.

Employees discovered a burnt human body inside the automobile days later, after it had been transferred to an impound lot in Memphis. The body was later identified as Jaderius Webb, 20, of Horn Lake, Mississippi. He was last seen alive on July 19.

Webb’s father reported his son missing on July 20, and Horn Lake police tracked down a lady who, according to Memphis NBC affiliate WMC, was texting Tameria Clark’s mother. The woman reportedly questioned if Webb was safe, and Clark’s mother allegedly said, “No.”

On July 26, a search warrant was served at Clark’s residence. Webb’s father allegedly told police that his son and Clark planned to meet up at some point. He gave cops access to Clark’s social media profiles.

Police discovered a video of Clark at a party on July 20 while browsing his Facebook page. Three witnesses from the party who appeared in the film indicated that Clark arrived late and was observed crying. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by WMC, Clark allegedly informed her companions that she had done something that would “send her to jail.”

Clark also allegedly informed witnesses that someone had been slain in her Horn Lake home, and that she was forced to dispose of the body, which she decided to set fire to.

Webb’s cause of death was unknown, and no one else has been charged in connection with his death, according to Memphis CBS station WREG. His death was ruled as a homicide.

Since the fire in Memphis, Clark has been detained by Memphis police and placed into Shelby County Jail on a $500,000 bond. Her next court date is December 19.

