US local news

With winter poised to arrive, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut are predicted to see piling snow and freezing temperatures

By Lucas

Published on:

With winter poised to arrive, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut are predicted to see piling snow and freezing temperatures

Winter begins on Saturday, and it appears that Mother Nature has received the notice for southern New England.

According to the National Weather Service, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut should expect snow accumulations ranging from a coating to up to 3 inches beginning Friday night and continuing into Saturday afternoon.

This weekend, low temperatures are forecast to be in the low teens.

Here’s the forecast:

Friday

Rain after 10 a.m. may mix with snow after 4 p.m. Cloudy with a high around 39 degrees. The northeast wind is 6 to 10 mph. The probability of precipitation is 40%. There is little to no snow accumulation forecast.

Friday Night

Snow is likely, particularly between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low of around 24. North wind 8 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Saturday

There is a risk of snow showers before 5 p.m. The sky is mostly cloudy, with a high around 34. North wind at 8 to 10 mph. The probability of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulations of less than one inch are possible.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low of approximately 14. The northwest wind is around 8 mph.

SOURCE

For You!

'I'm meant to be at a viewing' Funeral home cremates mom before loved ones could say farewell, then waits a week to inform them, family claims

‘I’m meant to be at a viewing’: Funeral home cremates mom before loved ones could say farewell, then waits a week to inform them, family claims

Woman burnt the body of a missing man, then went to a party and told people she did something that would'send her to jail' Police

Woman burnt the body of a missing man, then went to a party and told people she did something that would’send her to jail’ Police

With winter poised to arrive, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut are predicted to see piling snow and freezing temperatures

With winter poised to arrive, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut are predicted to see piling snow and freezing temperatures

Duo nabbed following man's robbery of a bag holding $140K outside LI Bank of America

Duo nabbed following man’s robbery of a bag holding $140K outside LI Bank of America

Heavy fines issued after K9 discovers 34 illegally captured fish buried in woods

Heavy fines issued after K9 discovers 34 illegally captured fish buried in woods

Lucas

Recommend For You

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

IRS announces major new tax changes for 2025 that you need to know about

Social Security Benefits for Veterans’ Families: What You Need to Know in 2024

Social Security at 62, 65, or 70: What’s the Best Option for You?

2024 Social Security COLA: The Good, the Bad, and the Impact on Retirees

30,000 Children Lose Social Security Benefits: What’s Happening?

Social Security Benefits: A Guide for Families of Children with Disabilities

Social Security COLA Increase and Payment Dates for November 2024

SSDI Payments in November 2024: When Will Your Benefits Arrive?

Maximize Your Social Security Payments in 2025 with These Easy Tips

How the 2025 Social Security COLA Adjustment Affects Your Payments

SSDI Payment Dates for November 2024 Based on Your Birth Date

November 2024 Social Security Payments: SSI and SSDI Details

Leave a Comment