With winter poised to arrive, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut are predicted to see piling snow and freezing temperatures

Winter begins on Saturday, and it appears that Mother Nature has received the notice for southern New England.

According to the National Weather Service, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut should expect snow accumulations ranging from a coating to up to 3 inches beginning Friday night and continuing into Saturday afternoon.

This weekend, low temperatures are forecast to be in the low teens.

Here’s the forecast:

Friday

Rain after 10 a.m. may mix with snow after 4 p.m. Cloudy with a high around 39 degrees. The northeast wind is 6 to 10 mph. The probability of precipitation is 40%. There is little to no snow accumulation forecast.

Friday Night

Snow is likely, particularly between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low of around 24. North wind 8 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Saturday

There is a risk of snow showers before 5 p.m. The sky is mostly cloudy, with a high around 34. North wind at 8 to 10 mph. The probability of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulations of less than one inch are possible.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low of approximately 14. The northwest wind is around 8 mph.

