With Social Security Administration under temporary leadership, some experts worry what that means for benefits

New leadership at the Social Security Administration, which is affiliated with the Trump administration’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency, has implemented swift changes.

Many experts believe Americans will notice a difference when they seek assistance from the agency following staff cuts, regional office closures, and new service policies.

The Social Security Administration is currently led by acting commissioner Lee Dudek, who took over in February after former acting commissioner Michelle King resigned due to DOGE privacy concerns.

Dudek had previously stated that he had been placed on administrative leave for cooperating with DOGE, according to reports.

As a temporary leader, Dudek is not required to report to Congress.

“When you are a confirmed commissioner, you get called up to the Hill to testify on various issues that are operating for the agency,” Jason Fichtner, a former Social Security Administration executive, said during a National Academy of Social Insurance panel last week.

“It’s a check and balance that we currently don’t have,” Fichtner explained.

As DOGE’s actions have upended the status quo at the Social Security Administration, former agency leaders, retirement experts, and Democratic lawmakers have expressed concerns about the new policies.

Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress praised DOGE last week for improving the agency’s efficiency since President Donald Trump took office.

The Social Security Administration did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment by press time.

‘Economic security of millions of Americans is at stake’