With Daylight Saving Time and the Eastern Time Zone, Michigan is hammered twice | Letters

Michigan was once in another time zone

People may not be aware that Michigan was once part of the Central Time Zone.

In 1915, Detroit spearheaded the effort to shift Michigan’s time zone from Central to Eastern. The movement began with a group of Detroiters known as the More Daylight Club, who wanted more daylight in the evenings during the summer.

Solar noon in Michigan does not occur until nearly 1 p.m., before the clocks are turned forward in March. Now that the clocks have moved forward, Michigan is nearly two hours behind solar noon. As a result of its geographical location and Eastern Time Zone, Michigan is effectively receiving double Daylight Saving Time. Why does Michigan require lights out until nearly 10 p.m. during the summer months?

I’d rather we set the clocks to permanent standard time or move Michigan back to the Central Time Zone.

I see the value of DEI in my kitchen

With the current administration rolling back Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion measures, I’m concerned about the long-term consequences.

It’s unsettling to consider a world in which we lose the ability to learn from different perspectives.

As a chef, I’ve seen firsthand how diversity enhances the culinary world. In the fast-paced, collaborative environment of a kitchen, each team member brings their own cultural influences, cooking techniques, and food traditions.

Food, after all, is inextricably linked to culture, history, and identity. What is frequently overlooked is that DEI does not involve hiring quotas. It is about making small but meaningful changes to make workplaces more welcoming. As an Ahmadi Muslim, I value hospitality and inclusivity.

In both the kitchen and society, I’ve seen how creating spaces where people feel valued and respected leads to deeper connections, more creative expression, and stronger communities.

