Wisconsin’s New Rule on Right Turns at Red Lights: All You Need to Know

As of February 2025, Wisconsin’s regulations governing right turns on red lights had not changed significantly from previous years. However, drivers must be aware of the nuances of this regulation in order to navigate junctions safely and legally.

In Wisconsin, you can turn right on red.

In Wisconsin, cars are usually allowed to turn right at a red light after coming to a complete stop. This rule is in effect unless a sign at a specific crossing clearly states that right turns on red are prohibited. Drivers must do the following when making a right turn on red:

Before reaching the crosswalk or intersection, you must come to a complete stop.

Give pedestrians, bicycles, and other vehicles the right of way.

Move carefully into the nearest lane that is legally accessible.

It is critical to remember that, while right turns on red are generally permitted, they are not required. Drivers should always prioritize safety and may choose to wait for a green light if they are uncomfortable making the turn.

Multiple Right Turn Lanes: In crossings with two right-turn lanes, cars in the leftmost right-turn lane may make a right turn on red into the second rightmost lane for traffic proceeding to the right. This is the sole situation in which it is allowed to cross lanes of moving traffic while making a right turn on red.

One-Way Streets: Wisconsin law also permits left turns on red from one one-way street to another one-way street, as long as the same conditions that apply to right turns on red are followed.

Giving Up the Right-of-Way

Drivers must give the right-of-way to the following when making a turn on a red signal:

People walking

Devices for personal delivery

Bicyclists

People who use electric scooters and electric personal assistive mobility devices

Vehicles that are making legal U-turns

Other vehicles that are legally using the crossroads

Exemptions for Vehicles with Two Wheels

Motorcycles, mopeds, motor bicycles, and bicycles are exempt from Wisconsin traffic laws when stopped at a red light. If these cars have been waiting at a red light for at least 45 seconds and believe the signal is vehicle-activated, they can proceed cautiously through the intersection if there are no other vehicles present. This exception is intended to address situations in which lighter cars do not activate traffic signal sensors.

Things to Keep in Mind for Safety

Even though it is legal to make a right turn on red in most cases, safety should always come first. According to recent studies, allowing right turns on red can increase the number of pedestrian and cyclist crashes. As a result, some communities in the United States are reconsidering this regulation and enacting bans in specific areas to make it safer to walk.

To drive safely, drivers must understand and follow Wisconsin’s rule allowing them to turn right on red. Even though the law allows for these turns in most cases, drivers must exercise caution, come to a complete stop, and give way to other drivers before proceeding.

Wisconsin may reconsider this rule in the future as traffic safety concerns evolve. They may decide to impose higher limits in metropolitan areas or at high-risk crossings. Drivers should be aware of any changes to local traffic laws and prioritize safety over convenience when navigating intersections.

