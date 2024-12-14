Owosso

Wisconsin I-94 Accidents Claim 2 Lives and Injure Trooper

A tragic series of crashes on Interstate 94 near Tomah, Wisconsin, has left two people dead and a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper injured.

These accidents, occurring on a busy stretch of highway, have raised concerns about road safety, especially during winter months when conditions can be hazardous.

This article explains what happened and shares safety tips for drivers.

What Happened on I-94?

On Friday morning, two separate crashes occurred on I-94 near Tomah. The accidents involved multiple vehicles, including commercial trucks.

  • First Incident: A collision led to significant traffic delays and injuries.
  • Second Incident: While responding to the first crash, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper’s vehicle was struck by a semi-truck, resulting in injuries to the trooper.
    Unfortunately, two fatalities were confirmed during the accidents, with authorities working to identify the victims.

Causes of the Crashes

Authorities have not finalized the investigation but suspect several factors contributed to the accidents:

  1. Slippery Roads: Early winter weather may have created icy conditions.
  2. Low Visibility: Fog and overcast skies reduced visibility for drivers.
  3. Traffic Congestion: Accumulated traffic likely played a role in subsequent crashes.

Drivers are reminded to be extra cautious during unpredictable weather conditions.

Impact on Traffic

The crashes caused significant delays on I-94. The highway was partially closed for hours while emergency services responded and cleared the wreckage.

Many drivers were rerouted to alternative roads, leading to further congestion in surrounding areas.

Road Safety Tips for Drivers

Accidents like these highlight the importance of safe driving practices, especially in poor weather conditions:

  • Slow Down: Always reduce speed in snowy, icy, or foggy conditions.
  • Keep Distance: Maintain extra space between your vehicle and others.
  • Stay Alert: Watch for emergency responders and follow traffic warnings.
  • Prepare Your Vehicle: Ensure tires, brakes, and lights are in good condition.

The I-94 crashes near Tomah serve as a tragic reminder of how dangerous roads can become during bad weather.

By driving cautiously and following safety guidelines, drivers can reduce the risk of accidents and protect themselves and others.

Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and the injured trooper.

What caused the I-94 crashes near Tomah?

Slippery roads, low visibility, and traffic congestion were key factors.

How many people died in the accidents?

Two fatalities were confirmed, and a trooper was also injured.

How long was I-94 closed after the crashes?

Parts of I-94 were closed for several hours to clear the wreckage and investigate.

What safety tips should drivers follow in poor weather?

Drivers should slow down, maintain distance, stay alert, and prepare their vehicles.

What can drivers do to avoid accidents near emergency responders?

Reduce speed and change lanes if possible to give space to emergency vehicles.

