Winter Weather Warnings across 5 States, with 8 inches of snow expected

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued winter weather warnings for five states as of early Wednesday morning, with up to eight inches of snow expected in some areas of the United States.

Why It Matters

Snow can disrupt travel and create hazardous driving conditions. Winter weather can also cause power outages.

Freezing temperatures can also pose serious health risks, especially for vulnerable populations like infants and the elderly.

What To Know

Michigan, Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont were all under winter weather advisories at the time of writing.

There was also an extreme cold warning for West Virginia.

North-east Michigan, North-east Ohio, North-west Pennsylvania, Central and Northeastern New York, and Northern Vermont were all affected.

While snowfall forecasts varied by state, the NWS predicted up to 8 inches of lake effect snow accumulation in parts of New York, which occurs when cold air moves across the open waters of the Great Lakes.

This comprised Madison, Onondaga, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Southern Cayuga, and Southern Oneida counties.

The service advised travellers to slow down and exercise caution while travelling. Drivers in certain areas should be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibility, the report stated.

What People Are Saying

NWS Binghampton said on X yesterday: “Ongoing lake effect snow will continue through Wednesday. Little has changed for the expected snowfall totals. However, a Winter Weather Advisory was issued for Cayuga County”

NWS Charleston, WV said on X yesterday: “A clipper provides some light snow this evening. Expect the snow to quickly stick to untreated roads and sidewalks.

“Cold Weather Advisories and Extreme Cold Warnings in effect for WV mountains for tonight into Wednesday. Dangerously cold wind chills can be expected.”

NWS Northeast RFC said on X yesterday: “Significant lake effect snow showers persist across portions of western New York through Wed. Subfreezing temperatures persist through this week before moderating this weekend. An arctic air outbreak is possible next week, which will lead to additional river ice expansion.”

What Happens Next

At the time of writing, the most recent winter weather advisories were in effect until 1 a.m. Thursday.

West Virginia’s extreme cold warning was in effect until 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Forecasts are subject to change, and the NWS provides frequent updates on its website.

