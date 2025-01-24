Winter Weather in Kentucky eases Into the Weekend: Louisville’s 5-Day Forecast

Louisville, KY – Kentucky residents can expect a gradual warmup heading into the weekend, providing relief after a week of bitter cold and icy weather. Warmer days and sunny skies are on the way, but nighttime temperatures will remain below freezing.

According to the National Weather Service in Louisville, Friday will be sunny, with highs reaching 28 degrees. While the sun will help melt ice on the roads, overnight lows will drop to 18 degrees, making some areas slippery, particularly bridges and shaded roads.

Saturday brings a significant warmup, with temperatures reaching a high of 44 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Southwest winds of 6 to 10 mph, with gusts up to 21 mph, will make the day cool but pleasant. Expect a low of 29 degrees on Saturday night, with dry conditions.

Sunday’s weather continues the trend of mild temperatures, with highs around 42 degrees. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day, with a slight chance of light rain or snow in the evening. Lows will be around 25 degrees Sunday night.

Looking ahead, Monday and Tuesday will bring more of the same mild winter conditions. Monday’s high will be 44 degrees with sunny skies, making it ideal for outdoor errands or activities.

Overnight, lows will be around 31 degrees. Tuesday remains sunny, with another high near 44 degrees, indicating a quiet start to next week.

While daytime conditions will improve significantly, caution is advised overnight and in the early morning hours, when icy patches may remain. Take advantage of the milder weather for outdoor activities, but be aware of changing road conditions in the evenings.

