Winter Weather Alert for Indiana and Michigan: Up to 7 inches of snow expected through Thursday

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

South Bend, IN – A winter weather advisory is in effect for northern Indiana and southwest Michigan, with lake effect snow expected to cause hazardous travel conditions until Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Northern Indiana predicts snowfall beginning around 4 p.m. EST Wednesday and lasting until 7 p.m. EST Thursday. Accumulations will range from 2 to 7 inches, with the most snow expected in Berrien County, Michigan.

The NWS warns that roads, bridges, and overpasses will become slippery and dangerous. Blowing snow on Thursday may further reduce visibility, making travel hazardous during the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down, exercise caution, and check local road conditions by dialing 511. Because of the unpredictable nature of lake effect snow, weather conditions can change quickly over short distances.

Residents should plan for difficult travel and leave extra time for commutes. Stay informed about local forecasts and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy snowfall.

